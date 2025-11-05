Could Ja Morant be a fit for the Nets?
The Brooklyn Nets are off to their worst start in 10 years, falling to 0-7 after Monday's loss.
However, the organization is one big trade away from suddenly changing its fortunes, as it boasts a bunch of future first-round draft picks accumulated from several trades in recent years.
But, there might be a difference-making trade out there that the Nets could make without having to relinquish many of those assets.
NetsFrequent on Twitter throws out a deal that could send Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant to Brooklyn in exchange for Cam Thomas, Michael Porter Jr. and the New York Knicks' 2027 first-round pick.
Morant and the Grizzlies could be headed for a divorce, though some executives "really have no interest" in Morant, NBA insider Marc Spears reported on NBA Today.
Building a championship-winning culture and surrounding players who can stay on the court without any distractions matters, but sometimes players need a change of scenery and that could very well be the case with Morant.
If that package was enough to land Morant, the Nets may need to roll the dice since there's no clear building block currently on their roster and no realistic avenue to grab another one at this time.
Morant may come with some question marks, but he's proven he can help his team make deep playoff runs and has some of the filthiest mixtapes you'll ever see.
Sure, mixtapes don't win championships, but it could be enough to draw more fans to watch the Nets both on TV and at the Barclays Center because there's no doubt how electrifying Morant is on the court.
Plus, if question marks matter, then it's fair to question why the Nets decided to bring in Porter Jr. this offseason despite making several controversial comments in recent years, while not necessarily being known for putting his full focus on the court.
The NBA is a superstar league, which is why a rejuvenated Morant could also inspire other stars around his age group to join the Nets in the coming years.
Anthony Edwards could be a superstar that comes to mind, as he could eventually request a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves if the team fails to contend within the next couple of years.
The Edwards idea is purely hypothetical, but at the very least, Morant could make the Nets more fun to watch again and give a fanbase in desperate need of hope just that.