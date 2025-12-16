Could the Nets Check in on Darius Garland?

The Cleveland Cavaliers are slipping down the standings a season after finishing with the second-best record in the league.

The backcourt fit of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell has been a major point of contention since joining forces in 2022. While the Cavs have found success with both of them, they may eventually need to split them up if they hope to keep their championship window alive.

If Cleveland decides to make Garland available, there are plenty of teams who could check in on his services.

HoopsHype's Michael Scotto joined the Brooklyn Nets' pregame show on YES Network before their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, relaying that some teams believe that if he were their main guy, he could be a difference maker.

Scotto believes the Nets could be among the teams to check in on Garland at the trade deadline or the offseason, though it's important to note that it was his own personal speculation.

The No. 5 selection of the 2019 NBA Draft is averaging just 15.5 points on 36.2% shooting in his first 11 games of the season, looking far from his best self. He's on the books for more than $40 million over the next two seasons, which could make teams hesitant to part with meaningful assets to acquire him, especially in the Apron era.

The Nets have plenty of cap space and draft picks to help facilitate a deal, and with Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton playing some of the best basketball of their career, Garland could come in and help raise this team's ceiling.

Garland gives the Nets the shot creator they desperately need at all three levels at the guard position, and he can thrive in a situation where he has the ball in his hands most of the time again.

He can also excel in Brooklyn's ball movement heavy offense with Claxton and Danny Wolf showcasing elite passing skills at the big man spot, especially with his ability to hit the catch-and-shoot 3-pointer.

Brooklyn is developing Egor Dëmin to be its next point guard, and while Dëmin's size could be a better fit next to Garland than Mitchell's, there will still be plenty of defensive deficiencies the Nets will need to consider in a potential Dëmin and Garland pairing.

All of this considered, it might be worth it for the Nets to take a flyer on Garland if they can acquire him without mortgaging much of their future.