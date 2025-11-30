Nets' Michael Porter Jr., Egor Demin Ruled Out vs. Bucks

At 3-15, the Brooklyn Nets are focused on getting production from their rookies for development, as well as their veterans, to potentially boost trade value. Most recently, the team lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in their final NBA Cup game, 115-103.

Now, the Nets will take on the 8-12 Bucks in Milwaukee tonight at 8 p.m. ET, but they'll be missing some key starters.

According to Erik Slater of ClutchPoints, Michael Porter Jr. will miss the road matchup due to lower back tightness. The 27-year-old did not play against the 76ers at home, making this his second missed game in a row.

Egor Demin, the No. 8 overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, will also be sidelined tonight, as he'll be managing a left plantar fascia tear suffered before the start of the regular season. Terance Mann (right rib soreness) is questionable.

Michael Porter Jr. (Low Back Tightness) and Egor Demin (Left Plantar Fascia Tear, Injury Management) are OUT for the Nets tonight at Milwaukee.



Terance Mann (Right Rib Soreness) is questionable.



Ben Saraf is available. Nolan Traore remains with Long Island and is out. — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 29, 2025

With two key starters out and one questionable, Brooklyn isn't expected to take this one on the road. Porter has taken full advantage of the opportunities with the Nets, averaging 24.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists this season on 48-36-83 shooting splits.

Demin had the best game of his early career against Philadelphia, putting up 23 points, nine rebounds, five assists, a steal and two blocks. He shot just 8-for-18 from the field and 5-for-14 from three, but he was extremely aggressive on all areas of the floor, showcasing great potential on both sides of the ball.

The 19-year-old rookie has had limited opportunities thus far, specifically in the second half of games. He's averaging 8.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists in just 22.9 minutes per game, with 11.1 of those minutes in the final two quarters.

Nolan Traore, a fellow rookie who has spent time in the G League with the Long Island Nets, will remain in the NBA's minor league and not play in Milwaukee. He and Danny Wolf, the No. 27 pick in the draft, have been dominating competition with more minutes.

The game will rely more on Nic Claxton, who has taken major steps on offense. The 6-foot-11 center is averaging 14 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 blocks per game, getting involved on the perimeter and in transition. He is an early trade candidate to watch as we wrap up the month of November and get closer to trade season.

The Bucks could be without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is listed as day-to-day following a 118-109 loss to the New York Knicks. The two-time MVP suffered a left groin strain earlier in the month.