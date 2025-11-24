Does Nic Claxton's Recent Stretch of Success Make him Hard to Trade?

The Brooklyn Nets are still in rebuild mode despite recent success. Developing their youth and increasing the trade value of their veterans should be the priority.

In Nic Claxton's case, however, his breakout status so far this season may make him more enticing to keep around. It may seem like a no-brainer to capitalize while his trade value is at its peak, but at just 26 years old, he can still be a centerpiece for when Brooklyn gets back to playoff contention.

Claxton started the season slowly, looking timid on offense and regressed on defense, but recently, he has been the Nets' most impactful player.

Most notably, he gathered his first career triple-double in a 113-105 NBA Cup win over the Boston Celtics on Nov. 21 and scored a season-high 21 points against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 11. Even on nights where Claxton doesn't stuff the stat sheet, his presence is felt.

In Brooklyn's 119-109 loss to the Raptors Sunday, Claxton quietly recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds. He also piled on three assists and two blocks, showing his ability to contribute everywhere on the court.

Claxton isn't hard to trade at all. He shouldn't have a problem fielding offers if the Nets were to start taking calls. The problem is that because of how good Claxton has been this season, it makes it hard for the front office to let him go when he could contribute to winning basketball soon.

Without a sufficient substitute on the roster currently and no guarantees that a rookie in the 2026 class will fill Claxton's void, it may be wiser to hold onto the perennial starting center.

Obviously, if Brooklyn receives an offer it can't refuse, they'll take it, but the demand in return for Claxton has certainly gone up since the start of the season. If the Nets can't at least get an unprotected first-round pick in the near future, they should shut down trade talks.

It's important to note that Claxton came into the league as a 19-year-old second-round pick, and it can take players a while to feel comfortable playing center in the NBA.

Now that Claxton has shown signs of improvement –– particularly on offense –– he has become more enticing to keep around. His growing connection with Michael Porter Jr. and Egor Demin makes him a good asset to keep around as the trio continues to improve.