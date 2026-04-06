Drake Powell's Contributions go Under-the-Radar in Nets win over the Wizards

Drake Powell turned low expectations into a breakout game of sorts for the Brooklyn Nets in a contest characterized by opportunity.

The Nets took down the Washington Wizards 121-115 in a matchup between two bottom-three teams in the NBA's standings. They had crucial moments of offensive brilliance in the opening and closing quarters to fuel the win.

With nine players on the injury report, the Nets had to rely on a plethora of inexperienced options. Powell and Nolan Traoré were their only two rookies playing in the game, with Egor Demin, Danny Wolf and Ben Saraf out. Traoré led the team with 23 points and seven assists, but Powell's impact deserves a spotlight of its own.

The 20-year-old scored 13 points and tallied three steals. Powell also led the team with a +13 plus/minus.

Three-point shooting has been the hallmark of his early career, but the use of his athleticism at the rim in this game is what stood out. Three of his four makes from two-point range came inside the paint. Powell shot 5-for-10 from the field overall.

It's been a rookie season of ups and downs –– although arguably more from the latter. He's averaged 6.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.6 steals per game through 60 games. In the last four games, where Powell has seen more opportunities and freedom to expand his game, he's averaging 11.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Powell's shooting splits over this short sample size are 47.1%/41.2%/100%. Those splits are all up from his season averages on increased shot attempts.

Brooklyn knew when it drafted five players in the 2025 NBA Draft, four of whom were 20 years old or younger at the time, that several of them would be projects. Powell has navigated a rollercoaster year and shown signs of consistency as the offseason approaches. Patience is going to be key for the Nets' treatment of Powell if he's to reach near his high ceiling.

Playing time has been fairly accessible for him and the other rookies this season, but it may not be as accessible next season. With a potential top-three pick in the upcoming draft and around $50 million in projected cap space, Brooklyn will have more talent in the building.

The Nets also don't own their first-round pick in 2027, so there is no incentive to be bad. They could vie for a play-in spot in a weak Eastern Conference.

Powell is part of Brooklyn's massive young core for the time being, and his recent play should cement him as a rotational piece heading into next season. The difference between offseasons in years one and two should be much more advantageous for his continual development.