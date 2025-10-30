Evaluating Which Pure Scorer is a Better Fit for the Brooklyn Nets' Future
The Brooklyn Nets are 0-5 heading into November. The ethical tank is going according to plan, but Brooklyn should already be looking to the future and that includes its roster construction.
Most recently, in a 117-112 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the Nets showed the ability to compete while still ultimately losing. Five players scored in double figures, spearheaded by Michael Porter Jr. and Cam Thomas.
Brooklyn's pure scorers bring relatively the same thing to the table, and there is a future where they are both on the roster at the start of next season, but it seems more likely that one will be traded.
We'll outline the pros and cons of keeping one or the other.
Cam Thomas
Inefficiencies have plagued Thomas from taking a true leap in year 5. His numbers at a glance look solid for a team's lead guard –– 23.4 points and 3.2 assists per game.
It's the shooting splits that make his play style do more harm than good. Thomas is shooting 39.1% from the field and 32.4% from three, both his worst percentages outside of his rookie year. His lone saving grace in terms of efficiency has been free-throw production.
Thomas has gotten to the charity stripe 8.8 times per game, a career-high if the trend keeps up and he has converted at an 86.4% rate.
In the Nets' loss Oct. 29 to the Hawks, Thomas played the most minutes on the roster and scored 19 points on 6-for-20 shooting. In games where he isn't scoring an efficient 20 points or more, Thomas struggles to make an impact in other ways.
If Brooklyn were to offload Thomas before the trade deadline this season, it would have to be to a team Thomas wants to play for because of his no-trade clause. The 24-year-old is only making $6 million this season, which should allow more teams to make an offer for Thomas.
Michael Porter Jr.
Amid an offseason of speculation for Porter Jr., he has shown up for the Nets in nearly every way they could have wanted.
It has been nearly an even split between Thomas and Porter Jr. for shot attempts this season. Thomas has only two more shot attempts, but the former Denver Nugget has been more efficient in an increased role.
Porter Jr. is scoring 21.6 points per game on 50.6% from the field and 41% from three. Unlike Thomas, free-throw production is the stretch forward's main area of improvement on offense. He is taking just 1.8 free throws per game and converting at a 66.7% rate.
If there was a player who had the combined offense of Porter Jr. and Thomas, we could be looking at one of the most complete scorers in NBA history. In reality, they are both separate entities that can only improve so much on their flaws.
Outside of scoring, Porter Jr. also provides 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. His size gives him an advantage over Thomas because even though he is also a poor defender, he has the physical traits to compensate and potentially grow into a reliable force on that end of the floor.
Porter Jr. is under contract until the 2027 offseason, making an average of $39 million per season. Fewer teams will make a push for Porter Jr. because of his contract's size, and that could ultimately mean Brooklyn will be stuck with him by default. If he is on the roster for next season, the Nets will then have to decide if he is worthy of an extension.
It seems extremely likely that one of Thomas or Porter Jr. will be shipped off before the deadline. It will come down to what Brooklyn can get in return for each player, but at just five games into this season, Porter Jr. appears to be a better long-term fit.