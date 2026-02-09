Former Nets Star Cam Thomas Talks Change of Scenery, Why He Signed With the Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets are getting acclimated to life without Cam Thomas, but the 24-year-old has already found a new home after being waived before the NBA trade deadline. Thomas will play out the rest of the season with the Milwaukee Bucks, after they decided not to move Giannis Antetokounmpo. Instead, they chose to take a chance on the Nets' former star.

Thomas's partnership with Brooklyn ended on a sour note, going back to last offseason. His camp and the front office failed to reach a new deal when he was a restricted free agent, and thus, he returned on the $6 million qualifying offer.

The Nets then actively shopped him during trade season, but could not find a suitor that would give up assets for the 6-foot-3 shooting guard. It's also worth noting that Thomas has suffered two hamstring injuries in two seasons that have limited him to 49 games.

Head coach Jordi Fernandez chose to bring him off the bench this season, which resulted in a dip in production. After averaging 24 points per game last year, he has put up 15.6 points on 40-33-84 shooting splits this season. There are still concerns about his contributions to all other areas of the game outside of shot creation.

Jan 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, now Thomas has the opportunity to change the narrative in Milwaukee. The Bucks, although dealing with their own struggles, should give him a big role as a scorer. The 2021 first-round pick spoke to the media on how he's liking his new team thus far.

"It's new beginnings and [I'm] happy for the opportunity," Thomas said. "Happy that everybody is embracing me. Everybody's happy that I'm here, everybody wanted me. So I feel great and can't wait to get on the court and help win."

Thomas also talked about why he chose to sign with the Bucks, citing their long-time desire to acquire the guard. Milwaukee was reportedly interested in him at the deadline, but instead, the organization brought him in without sending out any assets.

"The front office told me that they always wanted me, always called about me, [they've] been trying to get me here for years," Thomas said. "So that definitely plays a part in your decision to go somewhere, because I really felt wanted by the guys. Talked to [head coach] Doc [Rivers] before, it was great conversations.

"Just seeing the team, I feel like I can actually help and contribute and really just blend in and just be one of the guys. So I'm just happy to be here, happy to help, and I can't wait to get to winning with the guys, for sure."