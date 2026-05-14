Brooklyn Nets Predicted to Bring Back Kyrie Irving in Offseason Trade

The Brooklyn Nets could reunite with one of the greatest players to ever rock their uniform this offseason.

When the Nets first signed Kyrie Irving in 2019, the expectation was that he, Kevin Durant, and later James Harden would lead the franchise to its first-ever championship.

However, a global pandemic and other off-court issues prevented the superteam from living up to its fullest potential.

With the Nets looking to get back into playoff contention, the franchise could look to bring Irving back, though it might require Brooklyn to slide back from the No. 6 spot to the No. 9 spot in this upcoming draft, Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey writes.

"The Brooklyn Nets may not be eager to get back into business with Kyrie Irving, but if it only cost them Nic Claxton, Terance Mann and a few spots on a pick that was already outside the top five, it might be worth it," Bailey wrote.

"Kyrie and Michael Porter Jr. would make for one of the most explosive offensive duos in the East. And if one or two of last year's first-round picks took a developmental leap, the Nets could be right back in the mix for a play-in spot."

On the surface of things, the Nets may not be opposed to trading down in this draft. If they slide back to No. 9, they could be in range for prospects such as Nate Ament, Mikel Brown Jr., Brayden Burries, and Karim Lopez.

This trade would likely put the Nets out of range for Keaton Wagler, Darius Acuff Jr., and Kingston Flemings, but the only prospects in this draft that can surely shift a franchise's trajectory at this point are AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, or Caleb Wilson.

Plus, the Nets are in desperate need of a veteran voice. A player who arguably had the biggest shot in NBA history, won a championship, and has been in the NBA Finals multiple times certainly fits that bill. Just ask Cooper Flagg.

"He stepped in as a great vet for me and was giving me guidance, because there were times where I was shaken up," Flagg said in an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews. "I’d never lost that much in my life. But to hear him say that and tell me that I’m doing everything I need to be doing and to stay with it and stay positive—it definitely helped me out a lot."