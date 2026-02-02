Nets NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Rumors, Targets and Updates

The NBA’s trade deadline is nearing, and the Brooklyn Nets stand positioned to insert themselves into deals, be it as buyers or sellers.

They’re one of just a few teams with real cap flexibility, and also have veteran, win-now pieces that other teams could covet on the market, such as Michael Porter Jr., Nicolas Claxton, Day’Ron Sharpe and more. They could be on the hunt to add more talent of their own, ship some off for value, or simply facilitate deals for others while absorbing salary.

Regardless, Brooklyn is sure to get involved some way or another.

So far, it’s been eerily quiet, with just a few deals happening on Saturday and Sunday. The Cavaliers and Trail Blazers made deals to bolster the edges of their rosters, trading with the Kings and Hawks, respectively.

All it will take is a few more trades to go down, and the floodgates should open, with teams pulling the trigger on new talent.

Nets on SI has put together a detailed look at where the Nets stand asset-wise as the deadline nears, as well as a big board of potential targets. You can read on for Nets’ rumors and targets:

Rumors and Targets:

Nets’ asking price for MPJ is high, Warriors checking in

Michael Porter Jr.’s taken the essential All-Star leap, averaging 25.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 48% from the floor. And with that, it appears the asking price has gone up for the former championship forward.

Per Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix: “He’s a hot commodity for teams before this trade deadline. Right now, the Brooklyn Nets’ asking prices is pretty high. I’m told they’re looking for multiple first-round picks. That’s a price that’s just too high for Golden State to pay at the moment.

“There’s a feeling, both in the Bay and around the league, that if the Nets don’t get the offer they’re looking for going into the deadline, that price could come down, and if it does that’s a player Golden State, I think, is going to prioritize before Feb. 5.

Brooklyn may be unwilling to trade Porter anyways

Even if the right price comes along, it appears Brooklyn may want to keep MPJ rostered anyways.

This organization expects to be competitive and take a step forward during the 2026-27 season,” ClutchPoints Brett Siegel wrote. “Which is why there is a level of hesitance to trade Porter, a player who could continue to lead them in the right direction.”

ESPN's Bobby Marks echoes this sentiment in a cap breakdown, writing: "However, trading Porter does not put Brooklyn in a better position for next season, when the Rockets can swap first-round picks. The Nets could have $50 million in cap space this offseason if Porter remains on the roster.”

Updates

There have been no updates regarding Nets trades so far.