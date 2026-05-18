Projecting Darius Acuff Jr.'s Potential Fit with Brooklyn Nets

Unless a significant trade occurs between now and then, the Brooklyn Nets will be the sixth team on the clock on draft night.

Barring anything unforeseen, that likely puts the Nets out of range for AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, or Cameron Boozer.

A trade could put the Nets in a position to land one of those prospects and another former All-NBA star, but the safest bet to place would be the team staying right where it is, though things can always change.

Assuming that's the case, the Nets could use their No. 6 pick on Darius Acuff, ESPN's Jeremy Woo writes.

"Acuff's ability to create offense as a lead guard will surely warrant strong consideration here, but the Nets have also prioritized selecting players with plus positional size, and they will have a number of valid candidates to consider over the next month," Woo wrote.

"Opinions around the NBA vary on where he stacks up amid a very talented guard class; there is curiosity around how he'll measure physically at the combine, but there's little doubt he has the chops to help run a team next season. There is an expectation that Acuff will need to be insulated defensively on a winning team, but he is highly skilled and the most polished point guard in this group."

The NBA appears to be moving away from smaller guards, but there are still plenty of players within Acuff's size range who can inflict considerable damage nightly.

Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey and Jamal Murray are examples of those guards, but their primary responsibilities are to score the ball and yes, you need to account for some of their defensive shortcomings, which can be extremely easy to exploit come postseason time.

The Nets are ahead of the curve already in terms of prioritizing positional size, but what they are missing is a guard who can shift opposing defenses with their speed and ball handling while creating at all three levels.

Nolan Traoré has shown flashes of being that player in question, but it still remains to be seen how well he can handle a higher volume of shot attempts and show up against stiffer competition.

While the modern NBA tends to favor heavy ball movement and elite 3-point shooting, you still need to have a scorer who can deliver when the game slows down. That is exactly what Acuff could provide for the Nets.