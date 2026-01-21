Mock Trade: Crosstown Deal with Knicks Could Benefit Nets

Knicks’ star Karl-Anthony Towns is the latest player to pop up in trade rumors, with New York underachieving amid a down year in the East.

The Knicks were picked by many to be the top team in the Eastern Conference, and eventually oust other en route to the Finals. Instead, they sit at 25-18, seven games back from the first-ranked Pistons and losers of eight of their last 10.

The team has plenty of star-power, led by Towns, Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, though things just don’t seem to be working out with this iteration. That has led talks to circulate around the Knicks trading their star center.

The Nets weren’t reported as one of the three teams New York was conversing with, those being Orlando, Memphis and Charlotte. Though given the two team's history, they likely should be.

Brooklyn stands in a unique position in the East, sitting at No. 13 due to a 2025 youth movement, though with the asset-flexibility to make real moves in the coming years. Many have speculated they could be on the hunt for a franchise star, and Towns could very well fit that bill as a two-way player.

Below, we’ll look at a potential mock deal that could land KAT with Brooklyn:

Brooklyn Nets receive: Karl-Anthony Towns

New York Knicks receive: Nicolas Claxton, Terance Mann, 2027 Knicks First, 2029 Knicks First

Here, the Nets add Towns by trading longtime center Nic Claxton, forward Terance Mann and two of the Knicks’ firsts back to them.

The Nets trade two starting-level players and two great first-round draft assets, though they retain their primary core of Michael Porter Jr., Noah Clowney, the 2025 draftees and, for now, Cam Thomas.

Brooklyn would have lengthy, unguardable scoring options in Towns and Porter, as well as defensive personnel still strewn across the roster in Cowleny, Drake Powell and more.

The move isn’t a massively flashy one for the Knicks, though they likely get better. Towns’ production as a 7-footer is hard to replicate, though New York gets a defensive-minded center in Claxton, and another starting-level player in Mann to bolster depth.

Additionally, the Knicks get back two draft assets, which it could flip for additional firepower at the deadline, or hang onto.

Ultimately, the Knicks are likely to look elsewhere, rather than make yet another deal with a crosstown rival. Though the above trade is certainly interesting on both sides.