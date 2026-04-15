Most Glaring Roster Hole Brooklyn Nets Must Fill This Offseason

The Brooklyn Nets have a lot of work to do to get back into playoff contention next season.

Assuming they stick around, Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton should continue to be the main staples in the Nets' starting lineup, though it wouldn't be a shock to see either request a trade if the losing continues.

Nolan Traoré and Egor Dëmin should be expected to handle the point guard duties next season, though Dëmin might primarily operate in an offball role, given his ability to shoot off the catch and serve as a secondary playmaker.

Even with the plethora of guards on the Nets' current roster, though, that is still easily the most glaring roster hole that they need to address this offseason.

Drake Powell has shown some upside as a versatile defender and slasher to the rim, but he can definitely use some work on his shot creation and 3-point shooting.

Terance Mann drew most of the starts at the shooting guard position this season, but at this stage of his career, he'd be better served as a veteran voice and one of the main guys off the bench.

In today's NBA, essentially all teams have a point guard who can light up a scoreboard rather than a traditional one who sets the table for their teammates.

Traoré has shown flashes of becoming a solid finisher at the rim, especially with his blazing speed and floater, but he's also shown considerable struggle shooting the 3-point at a high level.

Dëmin's biggest issue has been his ability to attack the paint aggressively and put pressure on the rim, limiting his ability to shift opposing defenses.

Both point guards have plenty of room to grow, but as of right now, it appears unlikely they'll ever develop into lethal scorers.

That's why it's important for the Nets to bring in a high-level scoring guard. Someone who can light it up at all three levels and put the team on their back when the team needs it most.

Porter has developed into a solid scorer in his own right, but he tends to thrive on off-ball actions rather than iso sets.

Porter's off-ball scoring is not necessarily a bad thing, but it also isn't the most reliable go-to option down the stretch of tight games, especially when opposing defenses have ample time to set up in the halfcourt with the game slowing down.