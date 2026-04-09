What Could the Nets Offer for the Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo This Summer?

With the Brooklyn Nets' 2025-26 season nearly over, focus is already turning toward the offseason. This will be one of the most pivotal summers in franchise history as the Nets navigate this rebuild, because they have so many assets that could take them in different directions.

There have been rumblings that Brooklyn could try to get competitive as early as this offseason, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post. The Houston Rockets have swap rights to the team's 2027 first-round pick, which practically rules out tanking next year.

What's more is that the Nets have the assets to go after a superstar, and one of the biggest in league history could become available in his prime.

It's no secret that there is a major disconnect between Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. While the organization ultimately kept him throught this year's trade deadline, the Bucks could very well open up negotiations over the summer, when more teams have the flexibility to go after the two-time MVP.

Brooklyn could be one of those teams, as Lewis also reported that the Nets will make calls about Antetokounmpo this offseason. They currently have the most cap space in the NBA, as well as draft capital and young players to offer.

There are a few caveats when breaking down Antetokounmpo's potential departure, the first being that it has to be a team he is willing to sign a contract extension with. The Greek Freak has a player option for the 2027-28 season, meaning 2026-27 could be his last if he is moved to a destination that he is uncomfortable in.

Organizations must know that Antetokounmpo is willing to commit to them in the long term if one is to acquire him.

The other factor to take into account is that the Bucks don't just want any number of players or picks; they're going for legitimate assets. At the deadline, Milwaukee made it clear it wanted blue-chip prospects, and the Nets' young core is viewed very differently by fans and analysts across the league.

But suppose Brooklyn goes all in on Antetokounmpo, what does it give up? If the Nets are truly committed to exiting the basement of the NBA, and the 30-year-old is willing to play in the borough for years to come, then they have the assets to outbid other teams.

Brooklyn could end up trading nearly (or more than) half of its first-round picks from 2026 to 2032. The Nets have 12 of them, ranging across different teams, but many provide great value down the road.

Brooklyn also has five rookies selected in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. Egor Dёmin, Nolan Traoré, Drake Powell, Danny Wolf and Ben Saraf all have the potential to carve out long careers in the league.

The Nets could also fill salary with veterans like Michael Porter Jr., Nic Claxton and/or Terance Mann, but they also have the flexibility to keep more assets than most. Whether or not it's the right decision is a separate argument, but Brooklyn has the muscle to do some damage in the Antetokounmpo trade market.