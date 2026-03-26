NBA Draft Prospects for the Nets to Watch in the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16

With the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament well behind us, there's time to decompress before the Sweet 16. The NBA is still going on with the regular season winding down, but for the Brooklyn Nets, the real work is starting.

Not only are the Nets trying to get the best odds possible at a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but they're scouting a class with so many high-end names, particularly among college basketball's freshmen. A plethora of stars have willed their programs to the second weekend, and Brooklyn's scouts will be watching closely to see who can rise to the occassion and improve their draft stock.

At 17-55, the Nets are projected to land in the early lottery, but there's always a chance of slipping behind with the new system. Here are five names for fans to watch in the Sweet 16 as Brooklyn's eyes turn toward June:

Cameron Boozer, Duke

Boozer is expected to run away with the National Player of the Year award, the second straight Duke player to do so. The 6-foot-9 forward doesn't have the athleticism of other top prospects, but what separates him from the pack is his skill set and ability to contribute on all areas of the floor.

Averaging 22.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game, Boozer put up back-to-back double-doubles to get the Blue Devils to the Sweet 16. He'll have his biggest test of the tournament against an underrated St. John's squad.

Brayden Burries, Arizona

Koa Peat was Arizona's top NBA Draft prospect through the start of the season, but as of late, Burries has risen in mock drafts. He has the chance to go within the top 10. The 6-foot-4 point guard is averaging 16 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game this season on 50-39-80 shooting splits.

Burries has a slightly larger frame than some of the other highly-touted point guards, which gives him more of an advantage on the defensive end. He'll be matched up against another star floor general in the Sweet 16, making what could be the game of the tournament.

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Acuff's brilliance has some fans and analysts arguing for him to go within the top three. He's simply a magnet every game, putting up 23.3 points and 6.5 assists a night, but those numbers don't even do him full justice.

It's hard to ignore the Allen Iverson comparison, and not just because they play the same position and rock cornrows. Acuff can score at will despite being listed at 6-foot-3, able to slash his way through traffic and finish at the rim, but also pull up from the outside.

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Wagler has started to cool off since the end of the regular season, but he's still projected to go within the top seven. Illinois' breakout star has the frame of a high-scoring guard, able to handle the ball and create plays at all three levels at 6-foot-6.

Wagler isn't as elite a facilitator as some of the other players at the top of the class, but he has taken full advantage of the Fighting Illini that surround him. He's simply a tough scorer, nearly as much as Acuff.

Kingston Flemings, Houston

Flemings does not appear to be his listed 6-foot-4 height, but as small as he looks on the court, he's the biggest contributor. Houston snagged a gem with this freshman, averaging 16.2 points, four rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Flemings uses his explosiveness, poise and tight handle to navigate defenses. The Cougars' offense is a bit of a concern compared to an elite defense, but the free-flowing style has only allowed their star point guard to show off his shot creation.