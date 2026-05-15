Brooklyn Nets Grab High-Upside Guard in Recent Mock Draft

At the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery, the Brooklyn Nets dissapointingly fell three spots, missing out on the locked-in top four.

AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson have been lauded as the best quartet in some time, with Nets fans having a great chance at them given the third-worst record in the league.

That made the lottery-day slip all the more devestating. Though given that the top-four are so talented, that’s sure to push talents down just two spots to No. 6.

In a recent mock draft, the Nets were able to grab Houston’s Kingston Flemings, a player that’s been reportedly linked to Brooklyn.

Flemings didn’t come into the 2026 NBA Draft cycle as a bonafide one-and-done, but quickly made his mark in Kelvin Sampson’s Houston system. The 6-foot-3 product led the team in scoring at 16.1 points per game, adding a team-high 5.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds. He shot 48% overall, 39% from three and 85% from the line.

Flemings’ profile is largely built around his athelticism. He’s of the speed guard mold, able to get out in transition, use burst and accleration in the halfcourt and great leaping ability to finish.

He’ll be looked at to refine his scoring process overall, but projects to be a three-level scorer down the line, adding both defense and play-making in being likely the most well-rounded guard in the class.

Flemings recently underwent measurements and athletic testing at the NBA Draft Combine, coming out shorter and less lengthy than expected. Though his follow-up drills re-painted him as one of the quicker and more athletic guards in the class.

Interestingly, Flemings profiles similarly to a player the Nets banked on at last year’s draft in Nolan Traore, who also relies on his speed and passing ability.

Flemings wouldn't likely add the immediate or long-term impact that any of the top-four would, but there's little question he would be a great building block in Brooklyn. He would immediately offer the highest upside of any rostered handler — even those taken at the 2025 NBA Draft — and one that could create for himself and others.

Guard-slash-wing Egor Demin would be able to play alongside Flemings given the newfound 3-point volume, and Flemings would offer a nice piece as the Nets potentially spend money this summer to boost the roster.

The 2026 NBA Draft will take place on Tuesday, June 23, and Wednesday,