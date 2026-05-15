Nets will have Choice Between Three High-Upside Draft Prospects





The NBA Draft Lottery didn’t quite go how Brookyln planned, with the team falling three spots and grabbing the No. 6 pick in a four-man class.

The quartet of AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson are now out of reach, leaving the Nets other options. Still, assuming those are the first to hear their names called on draft night, that will leave Brooklyn with plenty of high-upside options.

It's clear that Brooklyn will need to leave with a real talent, given they could reposition themselves to start winning games as early as next year. They still have plenty of win-now pieces rostered in Michael Porter Jr., Nicolas Claxton and more, as well as money to spend. Additionally, its 2025 draft class should be positioned to get better.

Here are three options they’re certain to have if the top-four shakes out as projected:

Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

Potentially the highest-upside option on the board following the first four, guard Mikel Brown Jr. saw an up-and-down season with Louisville, but still offers a potential All-Star in waiting.

At 6-foot-5 with nice athleticism, he averaged 18.2 points, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game, but saw his year cut short due to a lingering back injury. He’s a high-volume shooter, taking as many as 7.6 triples per game at a 34% clip.

Brown will have plenty to work through early in his career, inlcuding his decision-making and shot-selection. But he has all the makings of a star guard.

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

At 6-foot-6, Illinois’ Keaton Wagler was hardly known at this time last year. But a Final Four run and 17.9 points per game later, he’s now rated as a top-seven prospect for most.

There’s a few holes in Wagler’s game, namely in his athelticism, though he also offers a guard-slash-wing that will be able to shoot, dribble, pass and more.

The Clippers are largely considered the favorite to land Wagler at No. 5, though if he slips, Brooklyn is sure to take a look.

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. is certainly the highest-profile of the bunch that Brooklyn could select, having led the Razorbacks to the Sweet 16 with 23.5 points per game.

His poise and control as a lead guard jumped out with Arkansas, painting him as the fourth or fifth-best prospect in the class for many pundits.

There’s a chance there’s no overthinking to be done, and Acuff goes fifth after the top-four. Though if the Clippers or others pass, he could be strongly considered by Brooklyn.