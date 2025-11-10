Nets' Cam Thomas Cited As One of the Best Contract-Year Players This Season
The 2025-26 NBA season is a big one for players drafted in 2021 and 2022. While 2022 draftees were eligible for a rookie extension, players in the 2021 class who were not given an extension had to go through restricted free agency. Some players got new contracts, others returned on the qualifying offer.
Cam Thomas of the Brooklyn Nets was one who had to settle for the $6 million qualifying offer. The 23-year-old was offered multiple deals, including a two-year, $30 million contract and one year for $9.5 million with incentives. Unfortunately, an agreement was not reached, and Thomas will play one year with the Nets before hitting unrestricted free agency in 2026.
The 6-foot-3 scorer has been his usual self through the start of the season. Up until he suffered a hamstring strain on November 7, Thomas was averaging 21.4 points per game through seven games. The only caveat, a recurring trend throughout his early career, is that he was shooting 40.2% from the field and 35.6% from three.
Still, Thomas's production was enough to land him on the list of top contract-year performers from ESPN's Bobby Marks. While his efficiency, defense and playmaking are still concerns, Brooklyn's star is arguably one of the best isolation scorers in the NBA. Even though he has his limit, Thomas could still get a hefty payday in free agency.
"But we couldn't overlook Thomas' scoring numbers in the seven games he was healthy this season," Marks wrote. "Thomas scored a combined 74 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs in late October and scored at least 25 points in four games. (That's despite his career-low 40.2% shooting from the field.)
"According to ESPN Research, Thomas joins Zion Williamson to average at least 20 points per game while playing fewer than 32 minutes per game in each of the past three seasons."
There are two main reasons why teams outside of the Nets didn't entertain Thomas in free agency. The first was because money was tight for almost all teams outside of Brooklyn. The second is that Thomas still had glaring weaknesses in his game, and his play style has been largely debated on whether or not it can work on a winning team.
On one hand, the Nets haven't exactly surrounded him with sufficient talent as they navigate a rebuild. On the other hand, that shouldn't hinder Thomas's defense and shooting splits, really just his playmaking.
The Cam Thomas debate hasn't come to a conclusion, and it may never. However, his scoring talents cannot be denied, and if he plays enough games and scores enough points, that may be enough to get the money he desires.