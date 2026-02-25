Nets Coach Jordi Fernández Discusses Egor Dëmin's Next Steps for Improvement

The Brooklyn Nets may not have added a win to their record in their loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, but perhaps they could've taken away a different kind of victory from that performance.

Egor Dëmin put up 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting and four assists, which is not an eye popping statline by any means.

However, Dëmin showed a lot more urgency on drives to the rim and had a few acrobatic layups, something many Nets fans have been waiting for the sharpshooting guard to showcase.

Nets head coach Jordi Fernández certainly took note of that, especially against Atlanta's ball-stopping guards at the point of attack.

"He got in the paint, I think, more times than he's ever gotten in the paint, which is positive," Fernández said. "I know, late in the game, I think they did a really good job defensively, especially. You have Nickeil [Alexander-Walker], and you have Dyson Daniels in front of you, so those are high-level defenders. But I was happy the way he cut to the rim. We're seeing positive steps, he's getting there, he's working at it, and I think a summer of work is like the most important thing."

It takes meaningful minutes at the professional level for NBA players to see meaningful improvement on the court, but given that basketball is a team-first sport and the jam-packed nature of an NBA schedule, it can be hard for a player to carve out enough time and reps to improve an individual facet of their game.

Fernández believes that Dëmin has the mindset to put in the necessary work to help him expand his game.

"Just to push him to be outside his comfort zone," Fernández said. "We all know how easy it is for him to shoot the ball, how easy it is for him to pass over the top and see the floor, and now you got to get uncomfortable and work on those other things, and he's willing to do it, and he's willing to try. I think right now, trying it and game reps, it's pretty tough, and he also does a good job getting the extra work, and I think the summer is going to be even bigger."

Dëmin already quelled one of his major concerns heading into the league, which was 3-point shooting. At 19 years old, there is still plenty of time for him to develop into a complete player.