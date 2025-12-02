Nets' Coach Opens Up About Rookie's Recent Breakout Performance

The Brooklyn Nets have dropped four games in a row, slipping further and further out of the playoff picture after a promising road victory against the Boston Celtics. However, Danny Wolf has shown a ton of promise in recent games.

Wolf broke out with 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting, four rebounds, and four assists in the Nets' 116-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. It was encouraging to see the deep range the 6-foot-11 big man had on some of his 3-pointers, how agile he was on drives to the rim, and his ability to take his defenders off the dribble.

While Wolf was all of that damage with the Nets down big, the skills he showcased definitely passed the eye test and made some of the comparisons he's drawn to Alperen Sengun and Karl-Anthony Towns come to life.

"How aggressive he was," Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez said when asked about Wolf's recent performances. "Not second-guessing the shots, letting it fly, playing with pace, being aggressive overall. Again, not just the shot, but also creating, touching the paint, and getting to the rim. So that was a really good thing. I know that first half compared to the second, production was not the same, but I still think that he played (an) overall good game. Those minutes are important because he's gonna keep getting better."

The modern NBA rewards big men who can play like a guard, which gives teams the flexibility to throw five 3-point shooters on the court at a time and open the floor for easy access to the rim.

Wolf may need to improve defensively if he wants to earn trust from the Nets coaching staff to play in tight games down the stretch, but there'll always be a place for a big man who can shoot from distance and keep the ball moving at a clean rate.

It's hard to find a big man of Wolf's versatility, but the next step he'll need to take is refining his skills well enough to counter some of the defensive schemes that'll be thrown at him when opposing teams feature him more heavily in film sessions. It may also behoove Wolf to add a little bit more muscle to his frame to better hang with opposing bigs on the glass.

The potential is there, and Wolf should have plenty of opportunities to showcase it as the season progresses.