Danny Wolf Gets Praise From Nets Head Coach Jordi Fernandez: 'Plays Like He Belongs'

Danny Wolf is starting to find his footing on an NBA hardwood, averaging 13.5 points on 49.2% shooting, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game in his last six games.

Based on his recent stretch of games, it'd be hard to notice that he had a stretch in the G-League earlier this season. Wolf himself has been candid about how different he feels it is to play in the NBA than in college.

Whatever adjustments he's had to make, he seems to have done it seamlessly. Just ask his head coach.

“Danny always plays like he belongs,” Nets head coach Jordi Fernández said. “When he’s had the opportunity, he’s taken advantage of the opportunity. Going back to Macao, he had some guys in front of him. And that was communicated, like to the rest of the guys. It’s my job. Was I right or wrong? I don’t know. But when he had the chance to play, took advantage of his minutes.

“When he had the opportunity to play with Long Island, he took advantage of his minutes. And now that he’s in the rotation, he’s taking advantage of his minutes. So I’m very happy with him. He’s a special player because at his size he can do so many different things. And still trying to figure it out because he’s showing me what he’s capable of doing. He’s capable of doing a lot of things — good things.”

Nets fans have clearly taken a liking to Wolf's game since he's gotten more run at the Barclays Center. Oohs and ahhs rain down from the crowd each time Wolf makes a slick pass, leaves his defender on skates, or drills a deep triple. You may even hear some howls emanate from the stands.

The poise the Michigan product displays each time he touches a basketball doesn't resemble a prototypical rookie. He has a way of shaking off his defenders and hitting stepback or turnaround jumpers even when the shot clock is running down. If the shot is not there, he also isn't afraid to swing the ball to avoid offensive stagnation.

Wolf still needs to clean up some of his defensive miscues and possibly put on some muscle if he wants to maximize his fullest potential at the next level, but in today's NBA, there will always be room for a high IQ big man who can do all the things that Wolf does.