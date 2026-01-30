Nets Trade Deadline Primer: Assets, Targets, Approach and a Wild Card

The Brooklyn Nets currently sit at 12-33, good for No. 12 in the Eastern Conference and, hopefully for fans and organization alike, good picks at the 2026 NBA Draft.

The front office has positioned the team to land a top pick in a loaded class, while integrating a record five first-round picks from the 2025 draft. Egor Demin, Nolan Traore and more have been better than anticipated, but Brooklyn’s veterans and the breakout of Michael Porter Jr. still hasn’t translated directly to wins.

The NBA’s Feb. 5 trade deadline now looms, and the Nets could insert themselves to grab talent, or potential even sell. Here’s everything you need to know about the Nets regarding the trade deadline:

Brooklyn Nets Trade Deadline Primer

The Assets: Players

Michael Porter Jr.

Michael Porter Jr. has long been known as a solid player, wining a championship alongside Nikola Jokic in Denver. But few predicted just how much he’d breakout in Brooklyn.

He’s currently leading the team at 25.2 points per game, adding 7.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals en route to a potential All-Star bid.

At this point, Brooklyn would likely rather just hang onto MPJ, though the reported asking price has been two first-round picks, which could be too good to pass up if actually offered.

Nic Claxton

The franchise’s longtime rim protecter, Nic Claxton is seeing another solid year. But with the league on the hunt for starting bigs or simple frontcourt depth, now could be the best time to finally let him loose.

Claxton’s averaging 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 blocks per game, though his price tag of $25 million could be steep for teams.

Day’Ron Sharpe

Backup big man Day’Ron Sharpe is one of the team’s top assets. Now, more than ever, teams need cost-controlled bigs with versatility. And Sharpe fits into that at 6-foot-10, offering fine scoring, rebounding and passing at around 20 minutes per game.

Even more, Sharpe’s making just $6 million, and has a club option next year for the same amount.

The deal would have to be perfect for Brooklyn to consider offloading him, but he’ll certainly be coveted by other organizations.

Honorable mentions: Cam Thomas, Terance Mann

Cam Thomas is set to his restricted free agency, meaning teams might not give up much to grab him. But if the Nets want to grab value for him, now is the time. Terance Mann could be looked at as depth insurance for contenders.

The Assets: Draft Picks

2026 First Round Pick

2026 Second Round Pick (via ATL)

2026 Second Round Pick (via LAC, BOS, IND, MIA or MEM)

2027 First Round Pick (via NYK)

2027 First Round Pick (HOU can swap)

2027 Second Round Pick (via LAL)

2028 First Round Pick Protected 1-8 (via PHI)

2028 First Round Pick

2028 Second Round Pick (via MEM)

2028 Second Round Pick

2029 First Round Pick (HOU, DAL or PHX can swap)

2029 First Round Pick (via NYK)

2029 Second Round Pick (via DAL)

2029 Second Round Pick (via GSW)

2029 Second Round Pick (via MEM)

2029 Second Round Pick

2030 First Round Pick

2030 Second Round Pick (via DAL)

2030 Second Round Pick

2030 Second Round Pick (via BOS)

2030 Second Round Pick (via LAL)

2031 First Round Pick

2031 First Round Pick (via NYK)

2031 Second Round Pick (via LAL)

2031 Second Round Pick

2032 First Round Pick

2032 First Round Pick (via DEN)

2032 Second Round Pick (via MIA)

2032 Second Round Pick

The Assets: Exceptions

Brooklyn has the potential for an $8.8 million trade exception, but only one room is used.

Financial Situation

Salary: $139,371,992 million (30th), $55,788,920 million below the first apron, $67,667,920 million below the second apron.

The Nets are currently the most fiscally flexible team in the league, paying the least and with room to add. That makes them nearly guaranteed to take on contracts, and thus assets, that others don’t want.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks made note of this in his own mini-primer, saying: “However, trading Porter does not put Brooklyn in a better position for next season, when the Rockets can swap first-round picks. The Nets could have $50 million in cap space this offseason if Porter remains on the roster.”

The Nets’ approach to the NBA trade deadline

The Nets are likely to take a patient approach to the deadline, rather than actively seek out blockbusters like others will. They have flexibility, and are likely fine with their standing in the East given it could potentially yield any of Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson.

With that being said, they’ll still be on the hunt for valuable deals, be that buy-lows on potentially impactful players, or even veterans that could help long-term, if the price is right.

Potential Trade Targets

Nets on SI recently wrote a trade deadline big board, mostly consistent of young players that team could buy-low on, and develop further for maximum value.

These players included Jonathan Kuminga, Gradey Dick, Bennedict Mathurin, Ousmane Dieng, Terrance Shannon Jr. and Jeremy Sochan. You can read on for more in-depth analysis, but the buy-low seems the best path forward.

San Antonio’s Jeremy Sochan makes for the best stylistic fit, offering length, defense and play-making. And he isn’t likely to cost a fortune.

The Wild Card

This year’s trade deadline wild card is, of course, Bucks’ forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP finally seems destined for greener pastures, with numerous teams set to weigh in on the bidding war.

To start, we’ll proffer that the Nets are unlikely to make a trade for Giannis, but given his availability and former links to the Nets, we’ll need to touch on it.

There is a pathway to getting a deal done via Brooklyn’s enormous cache of picks and a few up-and-coming young players. But that pathway would leave the Nets barren in terms of assets, and still likely wouldn’t make them a contender.

Brooklyn could’ve been setting up to pursue him in free agency, though that’s far different from giving up acquired assets for him.

Conclusion

With the available information, it seems the Nets aren’t going to be making any back-breaking moves, though they’ll certainly involve themselves one way or another.

Keep an eye on Brooklyn to facilitate deals, buy low on young players in need of a change of scenery, and potentially offload some veteran talent while they can.