Nets' Egor Demin Discusses Growing Pains of Offseason Injuries

The Brooklyn Nets shocked many when they selected Egor Demin with the No. 8 pick overall in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Many were shocked the Nets drafted a kid who struggled to shoot at a high rate for BYU last season, though Demin's shot mechanics sold some on the idea that his jumper could translate to the next level.

Not only did Demin have to face a lot of doubts before ever stepping onto an NBA hardwood, he was also dealing with plantar fasciitis. That impacted his ability to run, jump, or even bend his knees.

“My mom always tells me everything happens for a reason,” Demin said on Jimmer Fredette’s “From the Logo Podcast”. “So that was the moment when I had the chance to gain muscle. I wasn’t running, I was lifting for three hours and eating like crazy. Since the draft, I’ve gained like 12 pounds.”

“It was really hard to not play basketball and be super limited at that point. It was a super long process. But I’m happy I went through it because I had the chance to bulk up and get stronger. It prepared me for what was coming in the NBA.”

Demin may still need to put on some muscle to help him reach that next level. Adding more strength would allow him to better fend off defenders on drives to the rim, defend multiple positions and play rotational defense.

However, it's encouraging to see his 3-point stroke translate to the next level this early in his career. His playmaking chops were on full display in college, and as time goes on, he should be able to bring that court awareness to the NBA.

Because Demin was battling plantar fasciitis during the offseason, he had to shoot from a chair, which doesn't help him get the proper lift necessary to shoot jumpers in real time but at least allowed him to develop a rhythm shooting the ball and the mechanics that come with it.

“It comes from the summer work for sure. That was one of my biggest focuses,” Denim said. “People were questioning my 3-point shot a lot, questioning if I would even shoot them. I’m lucky to have a really good coaching staff around me here that wants me to shoot any time I can.”

Demin should continue to see tremendous growth on the court as he gets further removed from the injury.