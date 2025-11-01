Nets' Egor Demin Focused on Improving Shot Selection
Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin has quelled many concerns about his 3-point shot in the early portion of his career, shooting 40.9% from 3-point range.
However, it may be to a fault, as he hasn't taken a single two-point shot in his first four games on an NBA hardwood.
He also became the fourth player in league history to register at least 15 minutes, three points, an assist, and zero 2-point shots even attempted through his first four games.
Demin is seemingly trying to figure out how to best be more effective as a scorer beyond just a 3-point specialist.
“Just trying to get to the paint as much as I can to get the angles,” Demin said. “Not going around the player, but through.”
The Nets shocked many when they decided to take the BYU product with the No. 8 selection in the 2025 NBA Draft, but Demin's size, 3-point stroke, and playmaking skills were enough to sell the organization on the idea of potentially making him their next point guard.
Despite some early concerns about Demin not yet attempting a two-pointer, Nets coach Jordi Fernández believes Demin will eventually open up his game further.
“It’s important for our point guards to be aggressive, and from there, he’ll figure it out,’’ Fernández said. “He’s a very good 3-point shooter [and] he’s a very good passer and [with] him being aggressive, the team is gonna benefit from it.”
The 3-point shot is heavily emphasized in the modern NBA, but in order for a player to live up to their fullest potential, their game needs to incorporate a healthy mix of firing it from deep or creating looks inside.
Dëmin may not ever reach Luka Doncic's level but as similar sized floor generals, there's a lot the Nets rookie can learn from the Los Angeles Lakers' superstar.
A guard at that size can identify angles smaller guards can't see, and the best way to open up more angles is to get downhill and force the opposing team's defense into scramble mode.
Demin has the mindset to be a problem in this league for a long time, but he may need to bulk up a little more and develop a quicker first step to maximize his ability to finish at the rim.
At the very least, there's no reason why he couldn't at least make it a point to get to his spot and attempt a few pull-up jumpers every now and then.