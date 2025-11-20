Nets' Egor Demin Opens Up About Recent Interaction with Vince Carter

Vince Carter had an electrifying run with the New Jersey Nets two decades ago, bringing life to a championship-contending team that was on the verge of a collapse.

The now Brooklyn Nets hope that rookie Egor Demin can carve a legendary career of his own. In order to get there, who better to talk to than the man known as Half-Man/Half-Amazing?

“When my dad saw the video of me talking to [Carter], he was crying [and said], ‘Man, that guy changed the game,’ ” Demin said

“Everybody obviously talks about Steph [Curry], LeBron [James] and Michael [Jordan], but he was like, ‘People like Vince, they really changed the game in their own way.’ That’s special to me, knowing how much that means to my dad. I kind of accomplished my dad’s dreams right now through my own experience.”

Carter may not have won a championship during his career, but he found ways to thrive on teams that had very little talent surrounding him.

Carter was known for his exceptional dunking ability throughout his career, but he was more than that. He was a knockdown 3-point shooter and was elite at creating his own looks in the midrange and in the paint.

Because of the wisdom Carter acquired throughout his career, he was able to last 22 seasons in the league.

“It’s hard to say what you can get from a player like Vince,” Demin said. “It’s easier to say what you cannot get. With his experience, he knows more than anybody else in this game, probably.”

Demin has displayed a sweet stroke from downtown and an improved ability to get 2-point shots up. He's also showcased incredible maturity and poise, especially for a rookie.

Not everyone is sold on the idea of him becoming the superstar that helps the Nets get to the next level, but he has other intangibles that the team could build around.

The next step he'll need to take is to give Nets coach Jordi Fernandez no choice but to play him more minutes, especially down the stretch of tight games. It's important for Demin to get the exposure of playing in those situations as soon as possible so that he can get better acclimated to stepping up when his team needs him most.

All things considered, it's great to see the 19-year-old rookie absorb all the wisdom he can get from the Hall of Famer.