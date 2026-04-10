Nets Fall to Pacers on Fan Appreciation Night in Brooklyn

It was fan appreciation night on Thursday in Brooklyn.

Fans were given free t-shirts for making the trek out to the Barclays Center and exited the building to the tune of "Thank You" by Jay-Z.

Unfortunately, the Brooklyn Nets couldn't deliver for their fans on the last home game of the season, falling to the Indiana Pacers 123-94.

"I think it was our inability to protect the paint," Nets coach Jordi Fernández said about the loss. "You see the 80 points in the paint. Got to be more physical at times, use fouls to give, finish possessions, all those things. But I thought the effort and the purpose was there. We took the right shots, they just didn't go in. I was happy with all the shots that I saw. But if you see a few more go in, you're there and you fight for the game. So we've got to move on to the next one. We've got two more on the road and finish the right way."

E.J. Liddell led the Nets with 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting and 10 rebounds, continuing his hot play as of late.

"He's been aggressive, but he's also been efficient, and not just with the scoring," Fernández said. "Finishing possessions, we struggled tonight, and he was big on the boards. He was efficient offensively, so proud of him, happy for him. Back-to-back nights, career-high, so that's awesome."

Ben Saraf also put forth another solid performance, finishing with 19 points on 8-of-16 shooting, six assists, and five rebounds.

"He keeps getting better," Fernández said. "Obviously, he does a great job getting into the paint with the ball, and that's very important because that draws a lot of attention. And now he's getting comfortable with making better decisions, whether it's to score or to find shooters. And he ended up with six assists and two turnovers, which is a lead. And that's a night that we didn't make many shots.

"Just imagine if we make a couple. A lot of his sprays and passes to the perimeter, they were open, just didn't go in. But they were great shots, so very, very happy.

"You cannot control at times if the shot's going to go in, but I'm pretty sure his potential assist numbers are through the roof, and that's good. That's very good. He's showing that 1% better now consistently, and he's taking advantage of these minutes."