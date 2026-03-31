Nets, Hornets Combine to List 10 Players on Injury Report

The 2025-26 season is winding down, with only a few games left on the Brooklyn Nets schedule.

It's been a largely forgettable season for Brooklyn, though it won't be if the team lands one of the coveted top three-to-four prospects at the 2026 NBA Draft. Their back half of the season has largely been designed to do just that, with the Nets currently owning the third-best lottery odds, behind only Washington and Indiana.

To their draft odd's dismay, Brooklyn won its last game, thrashing the Kings, 116-99, and narrowing their gap at three and four to just a half-game. Now, Brooklyn will need to effectively lose out to secure top-three odds. Luckily, the Pacers won on the same night, meaning there's still only one game between Brooklyn and Indiana for the second-best odds.

The Hornets have been white-hot since the turn of the year, offering one of the best net ratings in the league since Jan. 1. They should offer a tall task for the Nets tonight, and the injury report is set to aid that.

Here are the injuries for both the Nets and Hornets ahead of tonight’s game:

Brooklyn Nets injuries:

Egor Demin — Out: Left plantar fascia injury management

Terance Mann — Out: Left achilles soreness

Michael Porter Jr. — Out: Left hamstring strain

Day’Ron Sharpe — Out: Left thumb surgery

Jalen Wilson — Available: Illness

Danny Wolf — Out: Left ankle sprain

Charlotte Hornets injuries:

Tosan Evbuomwan — Out: G League

PJ Hall — Out: G League

Liam McNeeley — Out: G League

Tidjane Salauan — Out: G League

The Nets continue to see a lengthy injury report, with all of Egor Demin, Terance Mann, Michael Porter Jr., Day’Ron Sharpe and Danny Wolf ruled out of tonight’s game.

Demin, the team’s top rookie who saw a solid debut season, is set to miss the rest of the season with a plantar fascia injury. The team’s leading scorer in Michael Porter Jr., who put together a star campaign this season averaging 24.2 points on 46% shooting, is trending toward the same fate in nursing a hamstring injury with just a few games remaining in the season.

All of Mann, Sharpe and Wolf have been rotational plays this season, and are a hit for the Nets.

The Hornets are relatively healthy, listing four players out, though all four are on G League assignment.

The Nets and Hornets tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.