Nets, Hornets Combine to List 10 Players on Injury Report
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The 2025-26 season is winding down, with only a few games left on the Brooklyn Nets schedule.
It's been a largely forgettable season for Brooklyn, though it won't be if the team lands one of the coveted top three-to-four prospects at the 2026 NBA Draft. Their back half of the season has largely been designed to do just that, with the Nets currently owning the third-best lottery odds, behind only Washington and Indiana.
To their draft odd's dismay, Brooklyn won its last game, thrashing the Kings, 116-99, and narrowing their gap at three and four to just a half-game. Now, Brooklyn will need to effectively lose out to secure top-three odds. Luckily, the Pacers won on the same night, meaning there's still only one game between Brooklyn and Indiana for the second-best odds.
The Hornets have been white-hot since the turn of the year, offering one of the best net ratings in the league since Jan. 1. They should offer a tall task for the Nets tonight, and the injury report is set to aid that.
Here are the injuries for both the Nets and Hornets ahead of tonight’s game:
Brooklyn Nets injuries:
Egor Demin — Out: Left plantar fascia injury management
Terance Mann — Out: Left achilles soreness
Michael Porter Jr. — Out: Left hamstring strain
Day’Ron Sharpe — Out: Left thumb surgery
Jalen Wilson — Available: Illness
Danny Wolf — Out: Left ankle sprain
Charlotte Hornets injuries:
Tosan Evbuomwan — Out: G League
PJ Hall — Out: G League
Liam McNeeley — Out: G League
Tidjane Salauan — Out: G League
The Nets continue to see a lengthy injury report, with all of Egor Demin, Terance Mann, Michael Porter Jr., Day’Ron Sharpe and Danny Wolf ruled out of tonight’s game.
Demin, the team’s top rookie who saw a solid debut season, is set to miss the rest of the season with a plantar fascia injury. The team’s leading scorer in Michael Porter Jr., who put together a star campaign this season averaging 24.2 points on 46% shooting, is trending toward the same fate in nursing a hamstring injury with just a few games remaining in the season.
All of Mann, Sharpe and Wolf have been rotational plays this season, and are a hit for the Nets.
The Hornets are relatively healthy, listing four players out, though all four are on G League assignment.
The Nets and Hornets tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
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Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association, and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020, and has experience working in print, video and radio.