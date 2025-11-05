Inside The Nets

Nets Injury Report: Brooklyn Could See First Win Against Injured Pacers

Brooklyn is still searching for its first win, and it could happen tonight.

Derek Parker

Oct 22, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore (88) warms up before the game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Oct 22, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore (88) warms up before the game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
At 0-7, the Brooklyn Nets are the last remaining defeated team in the NBA.

On Tuesday night, the New Orleans Pelicans — who were the only other team without a win — were able to take down the Charlotte Hornets. Now, Brooklyn finds itself as the only team in the association without a victory.

It isn’t for lack of trying, but the roster isn’t presently set up to bring home wins. Brooklyn is sure to vie for more top draft picks in 2026, though they’d certainly like to see the occasional win here and there.

Tonight, they’ll take on the Indiana Pacers, who sit at a similarly lowly 1-6, and it will be their best chance at snagging a win yet. Failing to do so against a severely undermanned fellow Eastern Conference squad could signal some changes for the Nets.

Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of tonight’s bout:

Brooklyn Nets injuries:

Haywood Highsmith — Out: Right knee

Drake Powell — Out: Right ankle

Ben Saraf —Out: G League

Nolan Traore — Out: G League

Danny Wolf —Out: G League

Indiana Pacers injuries:

RayJ Dennis — Probable: Low back

Johnny Furphy — Out: Left ankle

Tyrese Haliburton — Out: Right achilles

Quenton Jackson — Out: Right hamstring

Kam Jones — Out: Lower back

Benedict Mathurin — Out: Right great toe

TJ McConnell — Out: Left hamstring

Andrew Nembhard — Out: Left shoulder

Obi Toppin — Out: Right foot

Brooklyn’s injury report features a few notable names, including Haywood Highsmith, who has yet to make his debut for Brooklyn after being acquired from the Heat.

Drake Powell is the only other player out due to true injury, working his way back from an ankle injury.

The Nets will be without three others rookies in Ben Saraf, Nolan Traore and Danny Wolf on G League assignment, though they can always be recalled prior to the game versus Indiana.

On the flip-side, Indiana is very likely the most injury-addled team in the league.

Their star guard in Tyrese Haliburton is likely to miss the entire season due to an Achilles injury suffered in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, and they’ve seen a myriad of other injuries pop up in the early season.

So far, major contributors in Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard and Obio Toppin are already missing time, as well as potential rotational-level players in Johnny Furphy, TJ McConnell, Kam Jones and Quenton Jackson.

The Nets and Pacers will tip off at 6 p.m. CT.

DEREK PARKER
DEREK PARKER

Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association, and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020, and has experience working in print, video and radio.

