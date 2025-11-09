Nets Injury Report: Brooklyn Undermanned vs. Knicks
On Sunday evening, the Brooklyn Nets will face off against the New York Knicks, hoping to get into the win column for the second time this season.
Brooklyn finally got its first win of the year against the injury-riddled Pacers, becoming the last team to pick up a victory. And while the team has been trending in the right direction defensively since the season's start, head coach Jordi Fernandez and the front office will expect plenty more development, starting with a game against New York.
The Knicks have so far underperformed relative to their preseason expectations, getting out to a 5-3 start. Despite that, they still have one of the more talented starting fives in the league, led by Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and more.
New York will be looking to use Sunday's game as a springboard to get back to the top of the East, which is currently occupied by Detroit, Cleveland and Philadelphia.
Here are the injury reports for both the Nets and Knicks ahead of tonight’s game:
Brooklyn Nets injuries:
Haywood Highsmith — Out: Right knee
Ben Saraf — Out: G League
Cam Thomas — Out: Left hamstring
Nolan Traore — Out: G League
Danny Wolf — Out: G League
New York Knicks injuries:
N/A
The most notable player on Brooklyn’s IR is Cam Thomas, who suffered a hamstring injury days ago, and will now be sidelined for three to four weeks. Thomas was the second-leading scorer on the team through eight games, averaging 21.4 points and 2.6 assists per game.
Thomas’ absence is sure to be felt, as he hadn’t shot the ball well so far, but still added plenty of scoring gravity to a team that desperately needed it.
The Nets also continue to be without Haywood Highsmith, who has yet to make his debut for Brooklyn after being acquired from Miami over the offseason. He suffered a setback in his recovery, and is slated to be out several more weeks.
Brooklyn will also be without three of its five first-round rookies in Ben Saraf, Nolan Traore and Danny Wolf, who are all on G League assignment. All three players saw double-digit scoring in the Long Island Nets’ first bout of the season. Danny Wolf finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, Traore added 12 points and seven assists, and Saraf led the team with 21 points.
No players are currently listed on the Knicks’ injury report.
The Nets and Knicks tip off at 5 p.m. CT from Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.