Nets Injury Report: Josh Minott Available to Make Debut vs. Spurs

The Brooklyn Nets are set to host the San Antonio Spurs tonight at the Barclays Center, marking Victor Wembanyama's first game in the arena this season. It's always a spectacle when the two-time All-Star comes to New York, and tonight, the Spurs are expected to run away with this one, up against a rebuilding Nets squad.

Brooklyn is 15-42, a major contender in the league's race to the bottom. The Nets are focused more on development and securing a high pick in the 2026 NBA Draft rather than actually winning games. Meanwhile, the Spurs are a legitimate title contender at 42-16, good for the second seed in the Western Conference.

Tonight, the Nets will have a clean injury report (outside of G League assignments) after the team announced that forward Josh Minott would be available to play following a stint in Long Island. The 23-year-old was traded from the Boston Celtics to Brooklyn for cash considerations at the deadline.

Nets Injury Report:

Ben Saraf: OUT – G League Assignment

Tyson Etienne: OUT - G League Two Way

Chaney Johnson: OUT - G League Two Way

E.J. Liddell: OUT – G League Two Way

Minott averaged 5.8 points and 3.6 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game as a Celtic, showcasing potential to be a disruptor on the defensive end. At 6-foot-8 with a near-seven-foot wingspan, he also shot 50.7% from the field and 44.2.% from three with Boston.

Meanwhile, the Spurs have a relatively positive injury report as well. David Jones (ankle) was ruled out for the season in early February, while former Nets center Mason Plumlee's status (reconditioning) is still up in the air, as he has yet to make his debut with the team. San Antonio has yet to submit the full report.

Minott could end up being a pivotal piece in Brooklyn's rebuild given his age and potential. The Florida native was selected as the 45th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, having played for the Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves.

He had multiple performances that turned heads in the preseason with both franchises, but with the Nets, he can make a true impact in the regular season and showcase legitimate development.

Brooklyn will tip off against San Antonio at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Nets haven't beaten the Spurs since Feb. 10, 2024, in a game where Wembanyama went up against now-Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Cam Thomas.

The 7-foot-4 alien is averaging 26 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in 4 games against Brooklyn for his career. This season, San Antonio leads the season series 1-0 after a 118-107 win at the Frost Bank Center on Oct. 26.