The pressure is on the Brooklyn Nets to hit on their 2026 NBA Draft pick after dropping to No. 6 overall. Going into the lottery, the Nets were tied for the best odds at No. 1 with a 52.1% chance at the top four, but they fell in the order for the second year in a row.

The 2026 class is still loaded with talent, especially in the top 10, but a lot less is guaranteed for Brooklyn after disappointment at the drawing. There are more prospects that fit in the realm of possibility, but general manager Sean Marks and the rest of the front office are on thin ice with the fans. They have to nail this pick.

There are a few prospects that most fans would love the Nets to select, and they've reportedly built key relationships at the combine. However, rumors have surfaced that they might go against most mock drafts, which could be detrimental to their rebuild. Here are two prospects that would be considered a reach by analysts:

Nate Ament, Tennessee

The basketball community has desperately tried to label every prospect over 6-foot-8 with a decent handle the next Kevin Durant, and Ament has fallen victim to those comparisons. The 6-foot-10 forward had a solid season at Tennessee, averaging 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

The Nets have been linked to Ament recently, but this would be a major reach. In most mock drafts, the 19-year-old is projected to slide past the top 10 into the late lottery due to inefficient shooting splits. Ament shot just 39.9% from the field and 33.3% from the field in his freshman season.

The Virginia native shares some of the same weaknesses that plague the Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero. Ament settles for too many contested mid-range shots and lacks that explosiveness at the rim. The Nets could attempt to develop his athleticism and basketball IQ, but at No. 6, they can find a better prospect.

Karim López, New Zealand Breakers

Reports throughout the past year have suggested that Brooklyn has been watching López in the NBL. The Mexican prospect is projected to be a fringe top-15 pick, but he end up being the biggest reach of the draft if he ends up with the Nets.

López is a fine prospect with great two-way upside. With the Breakers, he averaged 11.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals and a block per game. But can he truly be a franchise player for Brooklyn?

Because that's what the Nets need right now. The sixth overall pick can't be a solid role player or even a third option. If Marks wants to remain Brooklyn's GM, he has to nail this selection, meaning this prospect needs to be the next franchise player. López just doesn't seem to fit that mold. He could end up being extremely impactful, but more on the defensive side of the floor.