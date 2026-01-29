Nets Trade Deadline Big Board: 7 Targets Ranked by Fit, Cost and Urgency

At just 12-33 on the season, and having lost 11 games in 12 tries, the Nets are likely exactly where they want to be.

After taking a record five first-round prospects at the 2025 NBA Draft, the Brooklyn front office is positioning itself to land one of the top talents in 2026,

But that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll move quietly through the NBA's upcoming trade deadline. While most of the top names are likely to be off the board, there are several interesting buy-lows the Nets could entertain as they move through a rebuild.

Here is Nets on SI’s trade deadline big board, ranked by fit, cost and urgency:

7. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo ranks last on our list here, mostly as a player who simply needs to be talked about, given recent news and former links to the Nets.

It seems he’s finally ready for potentially greener pastures, with his time with the Bucks ending either before Feb. 5’s trade deadline, or in the offseason. Brooklyn has been speculated as a team having potential interest in Antetokounmpo, as a bigger market that could potentially field a solid team around him.

Ultimately, a deal between the Bucks and Nets makes little sense. In terms of cost, it would be enormous, as teams like the Heat, Warriors and more are sure to drive the price up. Even if Brooklyn did acquire Giannis, it likely wouldn’t have much left to contend with.

Realistically, Brooklyn is likely to keep its head down and continue on its rebuilding path, opposed to make a superstar gambit.

6. Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors

Warriors’ forward Jonathan Kuminga seems like a similarly futile get, though he is one of the more readily available players in the league.

He was drafted at No. 7 in the 2021 NBA Draft, and while he hasn’t ascended to stardom like many thought he could, he’s flashed that potential. Making him interesting from a Nets perspective. Two seasons ago, he averaged 16.1 points on 53% shooting.

Kuminga would be considered a ‘buy-low’ in terms of on-court value, though it doesn’t seem Golden State sees it that way. The Warriors are in the final stages of looking to build around guard Steph Curry, with Kuminga as their best trade chip, meaning the price is likely too high to entertain him in a Nets’ jersey.

5. Gradey Dick, Raptors

Former lottery pick Gradey Dick has seen his minutes and production halved for the Raptors this season, and with Toronto looking to upgrade across the board, it seems he could be on the way out.

The wing doesn’t fit what Brooklyn looks for from a defensive perspective, but does have the perimeter prowess that they’ve seemingly searched for in the draft. In his Toronto heyday just last season, he averaged 14.4 points, with some obvious improvement still to be made to his game.

This is massively dependent on the price being right, but Dick would seem a worthy gamble for Brooklyn.

4. Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers

Much like Gradey Dick, Pacers’ wing Bennedict Mathurin is a little too offensive-dependent for what head coach Jordi Fernandez likely requires, but again is simply too talented as a scorer to completely gloss over.

He’s averaging 17.6 points per game this season, and scored 20 or more twice in last year’s NBA Finals. He’s a shaky defender, but not so bad that he couldn’t bend into a good defensive lineup. And he’s still just 23.

The Pacers seem to be scouring the market for a big, and a Claxton-Mathurin swap makes sense on a few fronts.

3. Ousmane Dieng, Thunder

Thunder wing Ousmane Dieng is the true definition of a buy-low, as he’s now seen four seasons of truly low output.

Oklahoma City got too good, too fast for Dieng to develop, and he’s now averaging just 4.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in Year 4.

Still, Dieng is a former lottery pick who’s spent his first contract developing in a championship system, and has really interesting skills on the wing with handling, shooting and passing at 6-foot-9.

OKC doesn’t have a history of keeping restricted free agents past the deadline, and Dieng would be a great option for the Nets to explore with plenty of tradable picks.

2. Terrence Shannon Jr., Timberwolves

Timberwolves’ fans have held their breath for the Terrance Shannon Jr. season two breakout, and it just hasn’t happened.

Minnesota is in dire need of true point guard play, and Shannon has been unable to break through into the true rotation at just 4.5 points in 12.8 minutes per game.

Brooklyn won’t be able to offer back the point guard help, but could send picks for Shannon, which could then be flipped for the theoretical guard. At 6-foot-6, Shannon would be a really enticing prospect with a fresh start, offering premier athleticism and instinctual scoring.

1. Jeremy Sochan, Spurs

Spurs’ forward Jeremy Sochan isn’t the best of the listed players, but he does seem to offer the best mix of fit and cost.

After a solid first three seasons featuring double-digit scoring, connective play-making and good defense, he’s now fallen nearly completely out of San Antonio’s rotation. Mostly due to the fact he no longer fits as a so-so shooter.

The Nets have prioritized all of what Sochan offers: length, defensive try, good passing and more.

San Antonio is letting Sochan explore his options, and it doesn’t seem he’s going to be impossible to get given where he stands with the Spurs. Brooklyn could grab a long-term fit for cheap.