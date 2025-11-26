Nets Prospect Watch: Players to Watch Outside of the Top Three

As popular as the NBA is, the days leading up to Thanksgiving belong to college basketball. Feast Week is upon us, with teams across the nation facing off in tournaments, regardless of conference. For many players, they get the chance to show scouts their skills as prospects.

The last few days of games have given us no shortage of entertaining prospects. The Brooklyn Nets, one of the league's bottom feeders, will be watching very closely as they try to set themselves up for a top pick in 2026.

While next year's NBA Draft features three generational stars — AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cam Boozer — the rest of the order is wide open, but loaded with freshmen talent. Here are three players to watch outside of the top three right now:

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

Nov 25, 2025; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) controls the ball against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Wilson is a 6-foot-10 double-double machine for the No. 16 team in the nation. The Atlanta native is averaging 20.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks on 62-40-76 shooting splits. Most recently, he put up 20 points and 12 rebounds in a win over St. Bonaventure during a Fort Myers Tip-Off game on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old is more of a traditional big man, but is so good at getting to the rim with his seven-foot wingspan, excellent footwork and athleticism.

Along with that strength is the ability to get his team second-chance opportunities with multiple offensive boards per game. The Nets would be getting an inside forward to pair alongside Michael Porter Jr. if they took Wilson.

Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) looked to the crowd as time expired as the Louisville Cardinals hosted the Kentucky Wildcats at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. The Cardinals defeated the Wildcats 96-88. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brown would be a great guard to have in Brooklyn, alongside Egor Demin. While Demin is more of a playmaker and spot-up shooter, Brown can size up defenders and score at all three levels, along with his passing ability.

The Louisville freshman is averaging 18.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game. His shooting splits aren't great (42-31-86), but he has that 'it' factor that so many star guards in the NBA have.

Brown will have to work on his shot selection, but the 6-foot-5 guard's explosive first step, tight handle and quick shot release make him a prospect to watch.

Nate Ament, Tennessee

Nov 25, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) drives to the basket against Houston Cougars center Chris Cenac Jr. (5) in a 2025 Players Era Festival group play game during the second half at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Ament is one of the more polarizing prospects in the country. While he put up just nine points against Houston, the Tennessee forward exploded on Monday for 20 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in an 85-60 win over Rutgers.

The 6-foot-10 freshman has some concerns with his shooting, but when he's on, he's Kevin Durant-esque, creating off the dribble and the catch. Ament can put the ball on the floor in transition, work in the post and get looks in isolation from the wing.

Similar to Wilson, Ament works best in the paint, and the Nets would have to play him more in the post alongside Porter. He's a wiry 207 pounds, but the league's best forwards and big men have proved to us that muscle doesn't matter as much as skill.