Nets Take Down Wizards in Pivotal NBA Draft Lottery Battle

As unfortunate as it is when taking a look at the NBA from a holistic perspective, fans of the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards were rooting in opposite directions on Sunday. The weekend matinee didn't feature any marquee matchups, but many were still tuned in because of the NBA Draft Lottery implications.

The Nets took down the Wizards at home, 121-115, but Washington fans were the ones walking away happy. Both teams were eliminated from postseason contention long ago and have been in the running for a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Brooklyn held the lead for most of the match, going up by as many as 17 points. However. Washington's third-quarter run brought the game to within one entering the final 12 minutes. The Wizards held the lead before two separate 8-0 runs from the Nets gave them a six-point victory.

Despite a win that did not leave fans satisfied, Brooklyn's young players managed to show potential in the victory.

Nolan Traoré, who has been one of the better rookie guards in the league since late January, led the team with 23 points and seven assists. Fellow first-year pro Drake Powell displayed the two-way skill set that made him a first-round pick, dropping 13 points and three steals on 5-of-10 shooting.

Six Nets finished in double figures, three of whom are 25 years old or younger. While few within the actual core/main rotation were on the floor, it's still promising to see these players develop late in the season.

Meanwhile, the Wizards kept a tight bench, as four starters played at least 41 minutes. Rookie Will Riley led the way with 30 points, four rebounds and six assists off the bench, while Julian Reese posted an impressive double-double with 17 points and 16 rebounds.

Had Brooklyn lost, the team would have moved to the worst record in the league with the season series tied at two wins apiece. However, the Wizards and Indiana Pacers both lost on Sunday, which means the Nets are third in the lottery standings with four games left in the regular season.

Brooklyn still shares the best odds at the No. 1 overall selection (14%) and a top-four pick (52.1%), but the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings are creeping up at 21-57. If the Nets turn winning into a habit down the stretch, their spot in the lottery could slip away. They face the Pacers, Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks (twice).