Brooklyn Nets Full Mock Draft Post NBA Draft Lottery

There's nothing an NBA organization can easily do to improve its situation once the lottery ping pong balls decide draft fates. The Brooklyn Nets had their sights set on a top-three pick entering the lottery, but now own the rights to the sixth overall pick.

There is the chance that they could trade up or down, but they currently have three selections in the 2026 NBA Draft. While it's unlikely all three picks are used, here's who the Nets could choose at each spot.

No. 6: Darius Acuff Jr., G, Arkansas

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) drives against Hawaii Rainbow Warriors guard Isaiah Kerr (7) in the first half during a first-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

A little luck will be needed for Brooklyn to grab Acuff Jr. with the sixth pick. He could go as early as the fourth pick and is seen frequently as the top point guard in the draft. Getting the 19-year-old at this spot would be a great consolation for their poor luck in the lottery. The Nets don't have many play initiators and are still looking for a true lead guard to emerge.

Acuff Jr. was one of the best passers and three-point shooters in college basketball last season. He averaged over six assists to go with 23.5 points per game. From beyond the arc, Acuff Jr. shot 44% on 5.8 attempts per game. He isn't going to help Brooklyn's porous defense, but will immediately be one of the more capable offensive talents.

No. 33: Tarris Reed Jr., C, UConn

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) rebounds the ball against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half during the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Reed Jr. was one of the biggest risers from the NCAA Tournament. He averaged 19.5 points, 13.2 rebounds and 2.3 stocks per game on 54.4% field goal shooting en route to a National Championship loss. The 23-year-old imposed his bigger frame on smaller defenders.

He stands at 6-foot-11, 265 pounds, but still has lateral mobility within the paint. The Nets already have a strong center rotation with Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe. Neither are untouchable in offseason trade discussions, however. Reed Jr. has played at the highest level of the college ranks between time with Michigan and UConn, showcasing skills that make him a safe bet among center prospects.

No. 43: Richie Saunders, G, BYU

Jan 24, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) looks on during the first half against the Utah Utes at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

While Saunders may be one of the older players in the draft at 25 years old, he possesses two-way skills that could make an impact from day one. He was loyal to the Cougars, spending all four seasons with them, also increasing his output in each campaign. Saunders closed his collegiate career averaging 18 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 48.9% from the field and 37.6% from deep.

He won't see as many on-ball duties in the league, but could still be a contributor if he adapts to a three-and-D role. The Nets need more guards who can knock down triples for their playmakers, and Saunders can be a microwave scorer off the bench.