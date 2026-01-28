Nets' Top Trade Assets Offer a Mix of Players and Draft Picks

Ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the Brooklyn Nets are one of the more underrated teams to watch. They're in an interesting rebuild, having already garnered plenty of young players via the 2025 NBA Draft, but also have a plethora of picks for the future.

On top of youth and draft capital, Brooklyn also has veteran talent that could draw interest from teams around the league. The organization has the freedom to make moves given it's the only team with cap space.

ESPN's Bobby Marks released a detailed guide for all 30 teams ahead of Feb. 5, and explained the buzz surrounding Michael Porter Jr., who is in the midst of an All-Star-caliber season. Not only could he be moved, but Cam Thomas, despite having more of a negative view from fans and league personnel, is also a name to watch.

Porter is, by far, the most prominent asset to watch, but Marks details other important assets Brooklyn has. The team doesn't just have players and cap space to spare, but picks as well, especially if it can't find the right deal for MPJ.

"For example, Porter could be an ideal fit for a playoff team if the Nets' goal is to improve their draft lottery position," Marks wrote. "Porter is averaging a career-high 25.9 points this season and is under contract for two seasons ($38.3 million and $40.8 million)."

"However, trading Porter does not put Brooklyn in a better position for next season, when the Rockets can swap first-round picks. The Nets could have $50 million in cap space this offseason if Porter remains on the roster."

Marks also listed draft capital that could be valuable in a deal, mostly being that acquired from the New York Knicks in the Mikal Bridges trade from 2024. Their 2027, 2029 and 2031 unprotected first-round picks could be major down the line.

The Denver Nuggets' 2032 first-round pick given to the Nets could also be extremely valuable, considering their potential position in six years.

Other notable selections include the Nets' own first-round picks, 19 second-round picks, a 2028 first-round pick via Philadelphia if landing between 9-30 and 2027 and 2028 first-round swaps with Houston and New York.

Even though a lot of the trade buzz regards Porter, Brooklyn has the supplementary assets to push other deals through, now or down the road. The flexibility gives the Nets a chance to move out of a rebuild sooner rather than later, or stay patient and develop the youth.