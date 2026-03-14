Josh Minott Has Career Night Despite Nets' Loss to Hawks

The Brooklyn Nets couldn't get much from their depleted rotation in last night's 108-97 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, but one player stood out with a career performance. Overall, it wasn't a pretty night, but Josh Minott showed why he can be a legitimate piece in the Nets' rotation.

The 23-year-old played just 24 minutes, but took full advantage of the opportunity from head coach Jordi Fernández. Minott put up a career-high 24 points, three rebounds, three steals and three blocks while shooting 6-for-9 from the field, 4-for-7 from three and 8-for-10 from the free-throw line.

Opportunity was all the 6-foot-8 wing needed, and that's something he's taken advantage of in the past. Starting the season with the Boston Celtics, his minutes increased early on, and thus, so did his production and efficiency. He put up 5.8 points and 3.6 rebounds on 51-44-77 shooting splits before being traded at the deadline for cash considerations.

Minott didn't get many opportunities with the Nets before last night. He hadn't logged more than 20 minutes in a game outside of March 10 against the Detroit Pistons. This was his first double-digit scoring performance in his tenure.

In a game where the rest of Brooklyn couldn't show up offensively, Minott managed to score at all three levels. He was attacking the basket to get to the charity stripe and knocked down shots from the outside with 90% true shooting.

Nets Josh Minott career-high 24 PTS (6-9 FG, 4-7 3P, 90% TS), 3 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL, 3 BLK in 24 minutes vs. Hawks



Celtics traded him for cash considerations. https://t.co/UtB48oupLc pic.twitter.com/N9GRxCaJd3 — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) March 13, 2026

Coming into the NBA in 2022, he was talked about due to his near-seven-foot wingspan, with an ability to be a two-way role player. He can certainly shoot from the outside as well, and showed that against the Hawks. Minott did a great job of fronting defenders inside to disrupt passes, as well as play help defense to rise up for big blocks.

The Nets are rebuilding, gunning for a top draft pick in 2026, so it's important that the coaching staff gives all of their young players good minutes toward the end of the season. Development is the goal, and Minott has shown serious improvement over the last year.

At 17-49, Brooklyn has 16 games left, starting Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Minott will have the chance to perform against a legitimate playoff team with good minutes, assuming the Nets give him the same opportunities. The results of these games don't matter, but it's important to watch how the young core displays its talents.