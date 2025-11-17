Nic Claxton is a Model of Consistency for the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets secured their second win of the season with a 129-106 win over the Washington Wizards Sunday night. Both the Nets and the Wizards were 1-11 coming into the game, and while this win may scare some fans hoping for a high draft pick in 2026, one win in November won't decide the lottery in May.

Gaining high-quality draft capital will be crucial in speeding up the rebuild timeline, but purposefully tanking also isn't good for the culture.

The front office may have wanted this game to be another dash in the loss column, but it was clear among the players that they're trying to compete. That fact was and has been especially apparent in Nic Claxton's play of late.

Against Washington, the 26-year-old posted 17 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and four blocks. Claxton did this on 5-for-7 shooting from the field and 7-for-9 shooting from the free-throw line.

He started the season relatively slow after head coach Jordi Fernandez voiced his hopes for a Claxton resurgence. More recently, Claxton's efficiency and defensive numbers have gone back to normal and even exceeded expectations in some ways.

In his last seven games, he has averaged 16.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.9 stocks per game. Claxton's development as a scorer and passer this season has increased the experienced center's trade value even more.

There are already some rumored trade destinations for Claxton despite there still being plenty of time until the trade deadline. The main team in those rumors is the Boston Celtics, but teams in need of experienced size, like the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets.

Claxton's effectiveness in pick-and-roll scenarios this season has been the root of his success. Despite only getting 1.4 pick-and-roll possessions per game, he scores 1.27 points per pick-and-roll possession.

Teams around the league with playmaking point guards could covet a player like Claxton for a playoff push. On the other hand, with Claxton playing at such a high level, Brooklyn will likely demand a good return in a trade.

He is under contract until the 2028 offseason, and by that time, the Nets could be trending back towards postseason contention.

Without a proper supplemental currently on the roster for what Claxton brings to the team, and there being no guarantee that a rookie will come in to replace him, he could remain a Net past this season.

Being on a rebuilding team, Claxton's name will constantly come up in trade conversations, but the only dialogue that really matters is between him and Brooklyn's front office.