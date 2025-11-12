Noah Clowney Does it all in Nets' Loss to the Raptors

The Brooklyn Nets fell to the Toronto Raptors 119-106 Tuesday night at the Barclays Center. It was a competitive game aside from a 10-point margin in the second quarter, in favor of Toronto.

Younger players on Brooklyn's roster continue to see an increase in playing time, four rookies saw the floor in the game, but third-year forward Noah Clowney has been the most impactful of late.

Clowney was inserted into the starting lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves Nov. 3, and he hasn't given the coaching staff any reason to revoke that decision. The 21-year-old has scored double-digit points in four of five starts this season.

The Nets game against the Raptors may have been Clowney's most complete performance yet. He totaled 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists and four stocks.

In the first quarter, Clowney got Brooklyn out to a 30-28 lead by scoring a team-leading 12 points in the frame. He has evolved as a scorer, moving from primarily a perimeter threat to a more aggressive player in the paint.

Clowney's intensity getting downhill was especially apparent against Toronto –– he set career-highs in free throw makes and attempts. He went 8-for-9 from the charity stripe, showing off the 25 pounds he put on in the offseason.

His role seems secure now after averaging under 20 minutes per game coming off the bench. Clowney took advantage of the opportunity he was given by playing confidently on the offensive end instead of being an afterthought in the corner like he was at times in past seasons.

Improvements on the defensive end also came. Clowney tied the second highest stocks total of his career with four Tuesday night. There's something that clicks for him when he plays the Raptors –– three of his four highest stock totals in his career have come against Toronto.

Clowney stands at 6-foot-10 and has a 7-foot-2 wingspan, traits that should easily translate to defense. Due to late reads and slow footing, he hasn't taken advantage of his athletic build throughout his career, but the added muscle seems to be helping.

Aside from improved work on his body in the offseason, there is a clear confidence in Clowney's game since getting the starting nod. The third-year player wouldn't normally be described as a smooth player on the court, but his game is starting to become more fluid.

If Clowney stays consistent this season, then the Nets should have a long-term piece locked down in the front court.