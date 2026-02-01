Pistons' All-Star Listed on Injury Report for Matchup with Nets

The Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Detroit Pistons tonight, hoping to extend their winning streak to two games following their 109-99 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday.

The Jazz are in a similar predicament as the Nets, as both teams appear to be competing for the best draft lottery odds. However, the Pistons are on the opposite side of the spectrum, as they're hoping to lock down the No. 1 seed come playoff time and make a run to the NBA Finals.

Egor Demin had a breakout game back in Utah, where he played his collegiate basketball at BYU. He provided 25 points on 8-of-16, 10 rebounds, and four assists.

Protecting the rim will be important for the Nets if they hope to come away with a win against the top team in the Eastern Conference. Here are the injury reports for both the Nets and the Pistons ahead of tonight’s interconference matchup:

Brooklyn Nets injuries:

Noah Clowney — Out: Lower back sprain

Ziaire Williams — Out: Left calf contusion

Detroit Pistons injuries:

Cade Cunningham — Probable: Right hip soreness

Caris LeVert — Questionable: Illness

The Nets will be missing two of their best wings in this one but will be getting Michael Porter Jr. back in the lineup after a one-game absence.

Porter has been on a tear in recent games, averaging 37 points on 53.8% shooting in his last two games.

Having Porter in the lineup always gives the Nets a chance of winning games, as he can go bucket for bucket against some of the best scorers in the league without having to dominate touches.

With Clowney and WIlliams out of the lineup, the Nets will likely give Drake Powell and Terance Mann more minutes at the wing and Danny Wolf more run at the four position.

Similar to Clowney, Wolf can stretch the floor and attack the basket but brings less defensively. However, Wolf can move the ball more effectively and push the ball with pace, which could help set Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe up for good looks.

Cunningham appears likely to play in this matchup, as he's a threat to attack downhill and light it up from downtown on any given night.

The Nets will likely try to pressure Cunningham fullcourt and take the ball out of his hands, but that might not be enough to limit the Pistons' All-Star guard.