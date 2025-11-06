Players Who Could Step Up in Cam Thomas's Potential Absence
The Brooklyn Nets finally won a game, taking down the Indiana Pacers 112-103 on Wednesday.
However, they received some tough news, as Cam Thomas left the game with hamstring tightness.
Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez relayed that Thomas was doing good and he'll be reevaluated tomorrow, though the extent of the injury is unknown. Thomas is a huge source of scoring for the Nets, so the Nets may need to dig deep to help replace some of that scoring.
Michael Porter Jr. could embrace a slightly bigger workload, but this could also be a golden opportunity for some of the rookies and other young guns to get more playing time.
Egor Demin
Egor Demin isn't known for his scoring and has largely been leaning on his 3-point shot in the very early portion of his professional career.
However, this could be a chance for him to get more reps and gain more comfort probing the floor, and work himself into becoming a more well-rounded scorer.
At worst, he'll also get a chance to further refine his playmaking skills, build chemistry with some of his future teammates and start making his case for why Nets fans should view him as a building block for the future.
Tyrese Martin
Tyrese Martin has a knack for penetrating into the paint and firing away from deep.
He can work the pick-and-roll to perfection with Nic Claxton and set his teammates up for clean looks, whether it be at the rim or from downtown.
Terance Mann
Terance Mann has been a lone bright spot for the Nets, providing efficient scoring and defense.
He has proven he can go to work with the ball in his hands, but the Nets might benefit by keeping his defense on the floor more often and giving him the responsibilites to try and stop the opposing team's best player from getting hot.
Ben Saraf
Ben Saraf looked poised to get the every day starting point guard duties during the preseason, dishing out 11 assists in one of his preseason games.
However, he's barely found any success during the regular season, but the only way for him to get better is if he gets real time experience on an NBA hardwood.
Nolan Traore
Nolan Traore has played in just three games so far, but his speed and quickness could put pressure on opposing defenses and open up the floor for other players to contribute.