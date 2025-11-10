Potential Trade Chips for the Brooklyn Nets Based on the Early Season Stretch
The Brooklyn Nets are looking to speed up the rebuild process by getting a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Tied for the worst record in the league, the assumption would be that the Nets are playing a heavy dose of their youth, but that hasn't really been the case. Before Danny Wolf and Ben Saraf were recalled from the G League, Egor Demin and Drake Powell were the only rookies on the main roster.
Brooklyn is instead going with the strategy of giving veterans the bulk of the minutes –– likely to increase trade value.
Compiling more picks is the best thing general manager Sean Marks can be working on, given the Nets' poor season start. Multiple players on the roster have increased their trade value despite a lack of results to show for it.
Michael Porter Jr.
The 27-year-old has leaped into a larger role with the Nets. Porter Jr. is averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals while shooting an efficient 47.2% from the field.
There have even been signs of defensive improvement in his game, reading passing lanes better and defending without fouling. Brooklyn could likely get a first-round pick in a deal for Porter Jr. at the trade deadline if he continues this trend of play.
Nic Claxton
After starting the season slowly, Claxton looks at his best in his past five games. The longest-tenured Net is averaging 17 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5 assists and 2.8 blocks across the stretch.
The most important aspect of Claxton's early-season turnaround has been his shooting splits getting back to normal. In the last five games, he is shooting 73.7% from the field, which would be a career-best, although it is unlikely to hold up.
Claxton is still only 26 years old, and because of his value on both ends of the floor, he could demand multiple picks in return if the Nets were to trade him away.
Terance Mann
Unlike Porter Jr. and Claxton, who are both heating up in recent games, Mann started the season hot but has since cooled off. Nonetheless, many contending teams will covet a player like Mann at the deadline.
The oldest player on Brooklyn's roster provides nearly 10 points per game, but it's his secondary playmaking and defensive abilities that make him intriguing as a role player. Mann has only scored three points over his past two games. He will need to return to his first five games form to be worthy of quality draft capital.