Predicting how the Brooklyn Nets' November Schedule Will Unfold
The Brooklyn Nets have looked like one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, going 0-5 in October, but this is how the rebuild should look. There have still been games where the Nets compete while giving plenty of developmental minutes to their young players.
Brooklyn's next month of basketball includes 14 games in November. The slate features eight games against Atlantic Division rivals and four NBA Cup games.
Winnable Games
Eight of the Nets' 14 games this month are against teams with losing records. The Minnesota Timberwolves (Nov. 3), Indiana Pacers (Nov. 5), New York Knicks (Nov. 9&24), Toronto Raptors (Nov. 11&23), Orlando Magic (Nov. 14) and Washington Wizards (Nov. 16).
The Timberwolves will be without Anthony Edwards for their game against the Nets. Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels have stepped up in his absence, but Brooklyn could steal a win at home.
Brooklyn's game against the Pacers may be its best chance to get in the win column. Indiana has been the most injured team in basketball early into the season –– having to play many unproven players.
The Knicks are a good team despite starting the season 2-3. Karl-Anthony Towns has had a rough start to the season, but he could return to form quickly and New York is supposed to get Josh Hart back from injury. It will be tough to get a win, but the Nets play them twice and these divisional games are always toss-ups.
Another pair of divisional tests comes against the Raptors. Their lack of a presence in the front court has hurt them, and there is a chance Jakob Poeltl remains out for at least one of the matchups with Brooklyn.
Surprisingly, the Magic have started the season 2-4 after looking like one of the most improved teams of the offseason. The Nets winning against them on the road would take big games from their guards, something that hasn't been consistent this season.
Rounding out Brooklyn's lineup of winnable games is a trip to D.C. to play the Wizards. They are a little further into their rebuild than the Nets are, but inexperience still shines through on both sides of the floor.
Player to Watch in November
A Net to keep an eye on this month is rookie point guard Egor Demin. He has yet to receive a start through five games –– fellow rookie Ben Saraf getting the nod –– but he could challenge for the job after showing a good amount of flashes off the bench.
He has averaged 7.5 points, four rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in just 20.5 minutes per contest. The most interesting thing about Demin's start to the season is that every one of his 22 shot attempts has come from three-point range.
November should bring the opportunity for the 19-year-old to explore his offensive game more and take on more playmaking duties.
November record prediction: 3-11