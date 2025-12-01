Previewing and Predicting the Brooklyn Nets December Schedule

There is only one month left in 2025, and the Brooklyn Nets will play 11 games this December, starting tonight against the Charlotte Hornets. The season is almost a quarter of the way through, and the Nets sit with a 3-16 record.

Only the Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans have worse records than Brooklyn at this point in the season. Win/loss trends are likely to remain the same as the Nets aim for a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Previewing the December Schedule

December brings the opportunity for Brooklyn to pick up its first home win this season with 7-of-11 games this month at the Barclays Center.

Starting tonight against the 6-14 Hornets, the Nets have one of their best opportunities at a home win. They have not played each other since the season opener, where Charlotte won by 19.

Following the Hornets is Brooklyn's lone back-to-back of December with the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 3 and the Utah Jazz on Dec. 4. Both teams have losing records, and the Nets should make things close at the very least.

Next up is a matchup with the Western Conference's current worst, the Pelicans, on Dec. 6, before the team gets a break until Dec. 12.

Coming back from their near week-long break, the Nets will face the Dallas Mavericks on the road before having a three-game home stretch against the Milwaukee Bucks (Dec. 14), Miami Heat (Dec. 18) and Toronto Raptors (Dec. 21).

The final three games of the December slate are against the Philadelphia 76ers (Dec. 23) and Minnesota Timberwolves (Dec. 27) on the road and the Golden State Warriors (Dec. 29) at home. While this month may seem calm, it makes sense when January brings a hectic 17 games.

In Brooklyn's current four-game losing streak, it has failed to eclipse 110 points on offense, but has held opponents to under 120 points. The Nets should stay committed to the tank, but their level of competition in December brings an opportunity to have more offensive outbursts.

Player to Watch

Nov 29, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Danny Wolf (2) drives for the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Danny Wolf has only played five games for Brooklyn this season, but he saw good minutes in the final two games of November with Michael Porter Jr. out. The 21-year-old rookie capped off last month with a 22 point, four rebound and four assist game against Milwaukee.

It remains to be seen if Wolf will remain in the rotation with Porter Jr. expected to be back in the lineup tonight, but he's done everything he can to earn a shot.

December record prediction: 3-8