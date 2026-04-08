Report: Nets Will 'Make Calls' for Two-Time MVP This Offseason

The Brooklyn Nets could go big fish hunting this offseason.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been linked to the franchise in the past. Though no meaningful trade talks have gained traction, the Nets have not given up on their pursuit of one of the most attractive names in the NBA, according to the New York Post's Brian Lewis.

“They’ll make calls (on the biggest stars),” a source told The Post. “They’ve made calls in the past.”

With the Nets perennially near the bottom of the standings, a lot of changes need to be made to right the ship.

There are only a handful of superstars who can single-handedly change a team's fortunes. Antetokounmpo certainly fits that criteria, but age and injuries might limit the two-time MVP's ability to do just that at this stage of his career.

The bottom line is that if Brooklyn is going to unload the clip for any player, Nets GM Sean Marks hints that they have to meet a certain standard.

“If you’re going after max-level talent, they have to automatically and absolutely change the trajectory of your team,” Marks said at this point last year. “This can’t be like, ‘Let’s go get this [guy] and lock ourselves into being a six or seven seed.’ When we go all in, you’re going in to compete at the highest level and contend.”

Despite losing Damian Lillard in the offseason, the Bucks came into the year with every intention of not only contending for a playoff spot but also getting back to the NBA Finals for the first time in five years when they signed Myles Turner.

However, injuries to Antetokounmpo and underwhleming performances from his supporting cast nixed those plans, as it seems like Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are headed for a divorce this offseason.

With the Nets still deep in a rebuild, it's unlikely they'd be the most ideal destination for the 2021 NBA Finals MVP, who is seeking his second ring.

But suppose Brooklyn pulls off a trade for Antetokounmpo and lands a top 5 draft pick this summer, there's still a good chance the Nets would have enough cap space and trade assets to surround those two guys with enough depth or another All-Star to bring the team closer to championship contention.

If Michael Porter Jr. sticks around, his off-ball scoring and floor-spacing ability could complement Antetokounmpo, especially in drive-and-kick or pick-and-roll situations.