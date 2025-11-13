Should Terance Mann Take a Reserved Role for the Nets?

Starting lineup changes are in full effect for the Brooklyn Nets. In 11 games this season, there have been five different starting fives and more moves could come soon.

Noah Clowney has started the past five games after the Nets explored starting lineups with Ben Saraf or Tyrese Martin instead. Similarly, with Cam Thomas' left hamstring strain, another spot in the first five was opened up for rookie guard Egor Demin.

Both Clowney and Demin have thrived in increased roles, making it more enticing to insert extra youth into the starting lineup.

The most likely move is to bring Terance Mann off the bench in favor of a younger wing. This isn't because Mann is having a bad season –– he's actually been one of the most consistent players this season –– but there isn't much benefit to have him starting instead of coming off the bench.

Mann has likely been a full-time starter because Brooklyn wants to increase his trade value, but he isn't having a good enough season to warrant high-quality draft capital in return. His role off the bench could help increase his value as well.

He has taken on more playmaking duties than he ever has in his career, averaging 3.5 assists per game this season. A move to the bench may actually give Mann more opportunity to be a scorer.

As the oldest player on the roster and a Brooklyn native himself, he has brought value to the organization in terms of culture and mentorship. Mann can still do these things in a reserved role. The Nets' goal at this point should be to position themselves so they can get a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

If they can get more draft capital out of players like Mann, that's a bonus, but it shouldn't come at the expense of player development. Few teams will be willing to give up a first-round pick for the starting wing without having extensive protections on the pick.

As far as who could start in favor of Mann, Drake Powell and Ziaire Williams are the likely candidates. Both are significantly younger and could benefit from an increased role.

Powell has only played in five games this season, but has looked much improved already. He is averaging 6.2 points per game on 52.2% shooting from the field, 50% from three and 100% from the free throw line. The 20-year-old looks like one of Brooklyn's best perimeter defenders as well.

Williams is coming off his worst game of the season against the Toronto Raptors –– he went scoreless on 0-for-8 shooting. Aside from that performance, he has been one of the most consistent players on the roster. He is averaging 9.1 points and 1.2 stocks per game.