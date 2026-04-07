The Brooklyn Nets Are Unlocking Josh Minott’s Potential

Josh Minott gave the Boston Celtics a glimpse of his potential during the 2025 NBA preseason. Across four games, he got a real opportunity after signing there over the summer, averaging 11.5 points, 53% shooting from the field.

Once the regular season started, his minutes decreased, and the 6-foot-8 wing was eventually moved to the Brooklyn Nets at the 2026 trade deadline. The Celtics didn't get any players in return, just cash considerations.

But that was the perfect situation for Minott, because the 23-year-old has improved his numbers while aligning with the organization's timeline. Since being traded to the Nets, he's averaging 10.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game on 49-40-80 shooting splits.

Through his first few games in Brooklyn, Minott didn't receive many minutes. But the middle of March marked a turning point. Since March 10, he's played less than 20 minutes in just two of 11 games. He's put up 14.4 points, three rebounds and 1.5 steals on 50-42-82 shooting splits.

Brooklyn has spread out its minutes since the All-Star break as the organization navigates a rebuild. Losing has come with the process, but more opportunities for young players have been one of the few beneficiaries. Minott is one of them.

Given his height and seven-foot wingspan, there is plenty of two-way potential regarding Minott. He isn't a star, although it's so early in his career that a breakout season can't be ruled out. But knowing what we do after nearly five seasons, he has the chance to be a legitimate 3&D player for a postseason team.

The forward really put the league on notice with a career-high 24 points, three steals and three blocks on March 12. He shot 6-for-9 from the field and 4-for-7 from three-point range.

Minott has a team option for the 2026-27 season worth nearly $2.6 million, but the Nets have more than enough cap space to bring him back. Money isn't even close to an issue for Brooklyn; in fact, last offseason, the organization had to figure out how to get to the salary floor.

Expect the forward to be back with the Nets next year. Their plan to get competitive could affect the roster, but if they stay the course and continue to develop talent, Minott will be a part of Brooklyn's future. It has taken very little time for him to show that he is an efficient player with the potential to impact winning.