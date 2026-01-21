This 24-Year-Old Forward is Going Under the Radar for the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets boast a 12-29 record midway through the 2025/26 season after a rough 2-9 stretch currently through January.

Their 7-4 performance in December was clearly not sustainable, given the Nets' youngest roster in the NBA and general inconsistencies throughout this campaign. However, on a rebuilding team, it's easy to find the positives through a rough patch.

Last week's marquee player was Nolan Traoré, but after returning from a six-game absence due to an illness, Ziaire Williams looks primed to string together success.

The former Memphis Grizzly has appeared in 30 games and started in four this season compared to 63 games and 45 starts in 2024/25. Perhaps because of Williams' exciting burst onto the scene in his first season with Brooklyn, he isn't receiving as much attention for his statistical regression this season, but he remains an intriguing forward at just 24 years old, brimming with defensive talent.

In his return to the court on Monday night against the Phoenix Suns, Williams posted his fourth double-figure scoring game in his last five outings with 15 points on 4-for-7 shooting and added two steals.

The Nets were +12 in the game during his 23 minutes in a game where they lost by nine, clearly showing his impact on the game. Contributing to success hasn't been a constant for Williams this season, as he ranks 12th on the team in net rating among players who've played at least 10 games.

Much of Williams' at times negative impact comes from his struggles from three-point range this season and a lack of abilities when that shot isn't falling. He's down in points, rebounds and assists compared to his first year with Brooklyn. Although he's playing fewer minutes, he's only shooting 32% from deep, and over 70% of his field goal attempts come from beyond the arc.

Where he's excelled throughout the course of this season is on the defensive end. Williams leads the Nets with 1.2 steals per game –– a career-high –– and is fourth on the team in defensive rating. He has a strong case as Brooklyn's best on-ball defender due to his 6-foot-10 wingspan and lateral quickness.

It's been a rocky season for Brooklyn and Williams at times, but the veteran has trusted the process through it all.

"It's all a growing process, growing pains, and the best part is, we have a full locker room of guys who want to win and want to compete at the highest level," Williams said.

A Noah Clowney-esque offseason where Williams puts on some mass to his 190lbs build compared to his 6-foot-9 frame could take him to another level as an interior scorer and defender. He's shooting a career-high 65.5% on two-point field goals, but on a career-low attempts per game.

His three-and-D upside is still there, and his drawn fouls have gradually gone up through his career, showing growth in his driving. Williams could be a trade candidate this season with a wing like Drake Powell breaking onto the scene, and the Nets could get good value from him for his defensive impact and offensive potential.