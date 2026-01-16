Three NBA Rookies Who Could be Involved in Trades

The NBA’s trade deadline is less than a month away, and rumors are flying as to where NBA stars and rotational contributors will land.

Several teams seem to be gearing up to make moves, though prices will be high on the current market. While teams have only had half a season with their 2025 draftees, some might be shipped off in favor of win-now moves, allowing them to go to a team with a more developmental approach.

That's not to say the below teams are keen to let go of their young prospects, but they could be the first ask in terms of getting deals done.

Here are three rookies who could have the best chance at swapping teams in their first season:

Kasparas Jakucionis, Heat

Miami is constantly involved in trade rumors, though this year it seems they could truly prepping to re-arrange their roster at the deadline. They again sit in the middle of the Eastern Conference, and a few potential big fish on the trade market could finally entice them to switch things up.

Should they do so, guard-slash-wing Kasparas Jakucionis is likely on the table for others. He was one of the top sliders at the 2025 draft, though he showed real promise at Illinois as a handler, scorer and facilitator.

He hasn’t played much with Miami as a frosh, though he’s gone into double-figure scoring in two high-usage games. He’d be a worthy bet for soon-to-be rebuilding teams.

Joan Beringer, Timberwolves

The Timberwolves have course-corrected this season, and are now climbing back toward the top of the Western Conference standings. Even still, there’s a case to be made they won’t make major postseason waves without a trade for another useable guard.

Anthony Edwards is a superstar, Julius Randle one of the league’s top scorers at the forward position, and center Rudy Gobert could be trending toward yet another Defensive Player of the Year Award. But the team’s backcourt depth is much too thin.

Minnesota could assess its trade options, though rival teams could ask for budding rookie center Joan Beringer. He’s certain to be part of the team’s future, though hasn’t played much as a rookie.

Asa Newell, Hawks

The Hawks have already been busy on the trade market, sending off longtime franchise star Trae Young to the Wizards in exchange for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. But they might not yet be done with a need of talent in the frontcourt.

Atlanta has an obviously high opinion of rookie forward Asa Newell, with him reportedly being their main target on draft night 2025. He fits their scheme, and seems to have a high ceiling both offensively and defensively.

Still, if Atlanta is wanting to add a star frontcourt player, namely Anthony Davis from the Mavericks, other teams are likely going to want youthful talent, and Newell would fit into that.