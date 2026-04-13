Three Potential Future Nets to Watch in the NBA Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are nearly here, and while the Brooklyn Nets will be watching from home once again, they'll be heavily invested as a team that can make significant changes this offseason.

The Nets are in the midst of a rebuild, but circumstances could lead to them getting competitive as early as this summer, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post. They don't control their first-round pick in the 2027 NBA Draft, as the Houston Rockets have swap rights.

That, combined with Brooklyn's stash of draft capital and cap space, could lead to the organization making win-now moves and going after some bigger names this offseason. In the playoffs, here are some potential targets to watch:

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Feb 19, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates after hitting a three point basket during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo would be the top player for the Nets to watch if the Milwaukee Bucks were in the postseason, but Mitchell is another sneaky name to look out for. The 29-year-old has another season on his contract before a player option in 2027, but in early 2026, there were subtle rumblings of a departure if the Cavaliers suffer another early exit in the playoffs.

Mitchell averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game on 48-36-87 shooting splits in the regular season, putting together what should be another All-NBA year. Rather than drafting talent and being patient in a rebuild, the Nets could trade for their next franchise star.

The question is whether or not Mitchell would commit to Brooklyn given the franchise's current state. The Nets' ethical debate of going star hunting is a separate conversation, but if they go all in, Mitchell is a name to watch.

Peyton Watson, Denver Nuggets

Mar 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Even if the Nets don't attempt to get out of the rebuild, Watson is a potential target to watch as he enters restricted free agency. The Nuggets will have to clear up cap space to bring him back on a large deal, and he deserves more money after taking a major leap.

The 23-year-old averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 49% from the field and 41% from three. But Watson's big moment came in early 2026 when Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray went down with injuries. In a 15-game stretch, he put up 21.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals a night, helping lead Denver to a 10-6 record.

If the Nuggets can't afford to keep Watson, the Nets could easily swoop in and give him the money he deserves. The 6-foot-8 wing would easily become the focal point of Brooklyn's offense, and he would likely reunite with veteran star Michael Porter Jr.

Tari Eason, Houston Rockets

Apr 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) reacts after a made basket against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Eason is in the same situation as Watson, as the Rockets gave multiple players extensions last offseason. They're hard-capped at the first apron, and even though the cap is expected to increase this summer, they still may not be able to afford the 24-year-old wing.

Averaging 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game this regular season, Eason has had his ups and downs in the shooting department. However, he's still one of the better 3&D players in the league as an elite disruptor and solid scorer.

Eason is also a restricted free agent, which means that the Rockets can match any offer he receives. But if Houston decides it doesn't want to go that high to retain him, the Nets are a suitor to look out for.