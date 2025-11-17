Three Takeaways From The Nets Dominant Win Over The Wizards

The Nets returned to the court on Sunday night to battle with the Washington Wizards for the worst record in the NBA.

Both teams entered the game at 1-11 on the season, and it was the Nets who came out on top with a 129-106 win in the nation's capital. Brooklyn picked up their second win of the season to advance to 2-11, and showed some outstanding traits in the process. This win showed what the Nets can be when they're playing at their best.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Nets big win over the Wizards.

1. Nets Dominant Second Quarter

The Nets dominated the second quarter of Sunday's game, outscoring Washington 35-25 in the frame. They turned a tied game at the end of the first quarter into a ten-point halftime lead behind strong performances from Michael Porter Jr. and the bench unit. It was an encouraging sign to see Brooklyn head into the half in complete control.

First halves have been an issue for Brooklyn this season, so it was good to see them end a first half on such a high note. Taking that momentum into the break is so crucial, and the Nets were able to do just that on Sunday. They turned good defense into great offense to jump on Washington in the second.

2. Bench Unit Thrives

The Brooklyn bench was fantastic on Sunday night, pouring in 51 points and outscoring the Washington bench by 20. They brought a ton of energy and juice to the game and were a huge reason why the Nets dominated the second quarter, going into halftime with the lead. Tyrese Martin led the way, scoring 20 points and adding four assists. He had a personal 7-0 run to end the third quarter and restore Brooklyn's ten-point lead.

Ziaire Williams pitched in 13 points for the bench unit, while Drake Powell and Day'Ron Sharpe were good as well. The Nets' bench finished with a combined +61, showing just how much they changed the game. That unit has been hit or miss this season, but they were a massive success on Sunday and a huge reason why the Nets were able to double their win total.

3. Michael Porter Jr. Stars (Again)

Porter Jr. is playing at an All-Star level right now, and he added another elite performance to his ledger on Sunday. He had 34 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists while shooting 11-18 from the field. It's the second game in a row where Porter Jr. has had at least seven assists, which was his previous career-high for a single game.

With Cam Thomas out for the time being, Porter Jr. has stepped up in a huge way for this Brooklyn team. He's playing some of the best basketball of his entire NBA career right now and proving that he's capable of being a high-level number one offensive option. With Cam Johnson's struggles in Denver, this trade is looking like a massive hit for Sean Marks and company.